The Crown Prince visits, Ted Talks and an Dh1 million AI challenge unfolds on opening day
Dubai Future Week opened its doors to thousands of participants and more than 100 speakers on day one. Spread over four days, people will gather at the Museum of the Future, a fitting home for an event like this. Gulf News was on ground to get a sense of what was on offer, as this year the programme runs under the theme “For the Human of the Future.” And day one gave us a look at what life in Dubai could be like in the future.
Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, opened the programme with a keynote on how the week took shape.
It began, he recalled, with a conversation about three or four years ago. A forum had gathered more than 3,000 people. The team then asked a simple question. Why not open the idea to everyone?
Belhoul also reflected on the future of work, questioning how human roles and responsibilities may evolve as robots perform more tasks and AI becomes increasingly involved in decisions traditionally made by people.
"Dubai is a small country with very large ambitions." He argued that the world keeps delivering reminders, from economic shocks to health crises and the pandemic. Waiting for the future, he suggested, is the wrong approach. Delegates should imagine one that beats the present.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, toured the venue early on opening day. He stopped to talk with students and viewed the exhibits at STARS, the Science, Technology, Arts and Research Summit.
He took his time to understand the concepts on display, watching the breakthroughs in science meeting a creative end. STARS explores what happens when AI, biology, neuroscience, robotics, and psychology intersect, and what it means for humans. Students we spoke to were ecstatic to meet the prince and were hopeful that their creations and pitches would reach the rightful ears.
And what's a future summit without the bots. Robots were seen in every room. Some even sat among the participants at the AI grandmaster challenge.A humanoid robot greeted delegates near the entrance. Four-legged bots padded through the crowd, stopping for photos. Keeta displayed its delivery drones, which the company is piloting to use for deliveries. Yango’s wheeled robots rolled between the stands.
Visitors tended to react the same way. They paused, pulled out their phones and followed the machines for a few steps. Nobody seemed surprised. That, perhaps, said the most about the week’s theme.
The loudest corner of the day sat under the AI dome beside the Museum of the Future.
Twenty AI practitioners entered the AI Grandmaster challenge. The format was simple, they would be given live tasks, rising difficulty, and it would all come down to one winner. That winner takes home Dh1 million and the title of AI Grandmaster.
We watched the second round. Ten competitors remained. Each had ten minutes to build working code. The room went quiet. Keyboards clattered. Participants from India, the UAE, the US and Germany sat facing one another, eyes locked on screens and on the prize.
Another interesting corner belonged to Pantone. The colour authority set up a pop-up with one question. What colour is the future? Participants wrote their answers on coloured paper and pinned them up.
One note, on light pink paper, read: “The future is female.” Another chose jade green. Its author wrote that the shade stands for regeneration and for humans flourishing. An aqua blue card came next. Its writer said the colour shows hope and human longevity. Step back from the wall and a pattern emerged. Most of the bright shades carried the same short message: the future is bright.