UAE Flag Day 2025: Sheikh Mohammed attends celebration at Dubai International Financial Centre

Sheikh Mohammed affirms the UAE flag as a beacon of pride, dignity, and progress

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
At DIFC, Sheikh Mohammed celebrates UAE Flag Day and the Spirit of the Union

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, led the UAE Flag Day celebration held at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Monday.

The event, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with DIFC, took place at The Gate Building, one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks.

Tribute to Founding Leaders

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed, joined by 150 students from schools across Dubai, raised the UAE flag in front of The Gate Building. The structure was adorned with a striking 15-storey artwork depicting the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum during their historic meeting at Sheikh Zayed’s farm in Al Khawaneej, Dubai.

The artwork formed the centrepiece of #ZayedAndRashid, a campaign by Brand Dubai now in its second year, celebrating the visionary leadership of the UAE’s Founding Fathers.

'A symbol of pride, dignity and progress'

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE flag will always stand as a symbol of pride, dignity, and progress, reflecting the nation’s achievements under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

He noted that the UAE’s progress continues along the path laid by the Founding Fathers, with the support of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Honouring the Legacy of Zayed and Rashid

Sheikh Mohammed reflected on the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, saying that the values they instilled laid the foundations for a nation built on unity, development, and humanitarian principles.

He emphasised that every citizen bears a role in advancing the country’s progress, stating that true belonging is expressed through work, conduct, and achievement. He added that under Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s leadership, the UAE continues to grow stronger, more stable, and more prosperous — its flag standing as a lasting emblem of unity and progress.

UAE Flag Day: A celebration of unity

Sheikh Mohammed described the UAE flag as a representation of national identity and sovereignty that inspires citizens to pursue excellence across all fields — from the economy and education to space exploration and innovation.

Flag Day, first launched by Sheikh Mohammed in November 2013, is celebrated annually on 3 November. The day honours the UAE flag as a symbol of national pride and belonging, reinforcing the nation’s ongoing journey of progress and development.

Launch of National Month Campaign

This year’s Flag Day also marked the beginning of the National Month campaign, which runs from 3 November until Eid Al Etihad on 2 December 2025. The campaign aims to celebrate the UAE’s national occasions, inspire pride in the country’s journey, and provide citizens and residents with opportunities to express loyalty to the nation and its leadership.

