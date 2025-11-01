GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai: Global Village to host drone show on UAE Flag Day

And you are invited for the grand sky-bound display

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
The drone show will light up the night sky
The drone show will light up the night sky
Global Village

Celebrate UAE Flag Day with the family at Global Village this year. It’s hosting a drone show on November 3 at 8.30pm. Hundreds of drones will light up the sky, forming dazzling patterns including that of the UAE flag during the performance. There will be stunning visual displays in honour of the nation.

The annual recognition and celebration of the emirates’ union will mark its 13th year on Nov 3. It isn’t a public holiday but it is a day when residents and citizens come together to hoist the flag at offices, schools, parks, and public spaces.

UAE Flag Day was first celebrated in 2013. It is an initiative started by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to mark the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession as President of the UAE in 2004. It has since been commemorated every year on November 3 as a symbol of unity and national pride.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A child holding the UAE flag. The UAE flag was designed by a young Emirati, Abdullah Mohammad Al Maainah, after he came across an advertisement announcing a flag design competition.

UAE Flag Day: What do the colours of the UAE flag mean?

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed urges unity on UAE Flag Day

1m read
Drones and digital agents headline UAE’s GITEX AI push

Drones and digital agents headline UAE’s GITEX AI push

3m read
Sheikh Mohammed at Gitex Global

Sheikh Mohammed visits Gitex Global 2025

1m read