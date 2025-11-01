Celebrate UAE Flag Day with the family at Global Village this year. It’s hosting a drone show on November 3 at 8.30pm. Hundreds of drones will light up the sky, forming dazzling patterns including that of the UAE flag during the performance. There will be stunning visual displays in honour of the nation.

UAE Flag Day was first celebrated in 2013. It is an initiative started by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to mark the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession as President of the UAE in 2004. It has since been commemorated every year on November 3 as a symbol of unity and national pride.

