UAE to mark Flag Day nationwide on November 3: All you need to know

At 11 am, ministries, government entities, and institutions will hoist the UAE flag
Dubai: The UAE will mark Flag Day tomorrow, Monday, with official and public celebrations across the country. At 11 am, the UAE flag will be raised across ministries, government entities, and institutions.
Flag Day is observed annually, during which Emiratis and residents express their loyalty and devotion to the nation and its leadership, while renewing their commitment to the principles of the Founding Fathers.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, called on citizens, residents, and all institutions to raise the flag at 11 am on 3rd November. The gesture serves as a symbol of unity and national pride, reflecting the spirit of the union and the people’s allegiance to their homeland.
In a post on X, His Highness said: "Brothers and sisters, on 3rd November we will celebrate Flag Day, an annual occasion on which we renew our pledge, reaffirm our loyalty, and express our love for the UAE flag, the symbol of our sovereignty and the flag of our union."
The occasion reinforces the UAE’s values of coexistence and peace, highlighting the country’s image as a beacon of tolerance and harmony in the region.
First celebrated in 2013, Flag Day marks the anniversary of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession as President in 2004. It has since become one of the UAE’s most cherished national events, setting the tone for patriotic celebrations leading up to Eid Al Etihad (National Day) in December.
While Flag Day is not a public holiday, it holds deep cultural and emotional significance, celebrating the UAE’s values of coexistence, peace, and unity among citizens and residents.
Authorities have reminded the public of strict regulations for displaying the national flag:
The flag must be rectangular, with the height exactly half its width.
Colors must follow the correct order: red, green, white, and black.
Buildings with permanent flag displays, such as government offices and embassies, must inspect the flag every 45 days and replace it every six months.
Misuse of the flag is prohibited, including adding symbols or designs, using it on clothing or disposable items, or for commercial purposes.
The raising of the flag on November 3 will once again unite millions across the UAE — citizens, residents, and visitors — in a collective celebration of identity, unity, and enduring pride in the nation’s progress and leadership.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox