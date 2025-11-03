UAE Flag Day 2025: Your complete guide to proper flag-raising etiquette

Authorities have urged the public to strictly observe official flag-raising etiquette
Dubai: The UAE marks Flag Day today, Monday, with celebrations taking place across the country. At 11am, the national flag is raised simultaneously across ministries, government offices, schools, and institutions, symbolising unity, pride, and loyalty to the nation.
All members of the UAE community, including private companies, are keen on participating in this joyous occasion. This also comes in response to a call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the UAE Flag Day at 11am on November 3.
As flags are hoisted across the nation, authorities have urged the public to strictly observe official flag-raising etiquette, as detailed in the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs’ guidebook. Any act of disrespect toward the national flag is a serious offence under UAE law, punishable by imprisonment ranging from 10 to 25 years and a fine of no less than Dh500,000.
Flags must be clean, undamaged, and vibrant. Faded or torn flags should not be used. They must be made of durable, weather-resistant material, such as nylon, and capable of fluttering freely in the wind. Officials recommend replacing flags regularly to maintain their pristine appearance.
Flag size depends on its location:
On top of buildings: 1.5m x 3m flag; pole 8–10m
In front of buildings: 1m x 2m flag; pole 10–12m
Inside halls: 1m x 2m flag; pole 4–6m
In offices: pole 2.5m
Flagpoles must be white, with ropes matching the pole’s colour. The metal finial atop the pole should also be white and proportionate in size.
Flags displayed along streets must hang vertically, with the red stripe on top and black to the left. Horizontally hung flags must also have the red stripe on top.
Only the UAE flag may be displayed on a given street during the national occasion.
For buildings with multiple flagpoles:
If the number is even, the UAE flag should be on the far left.
If odd, it should be in the centre.
On ships, the UAE flag must be raised from the centre when sailing and from the stern when docked.
During official speeches, the flag is placed to the left of the podium, slightly above the speaker’s head.
When draping a coffin, the red section should cover the top. The flag must never touch the ground and should be folded and presented to the family after the ceremony.
The UAE Presidential Flag, which features the national emblem, represents the President and may only be hoisted by him. It is not permitted for display inside or outside federal buildings.
The UAE flag incorporates the four Pan-Arab colours, each reflecting a value that defines the nation:
Red: Bravery, strength and courage.
Green: Hope, prosperity, and growth
White: Peace, honesty, and generosity
Black: Strength of mind and determination
UAE Flag Day stands as a powerful expression of national identity, celebrating the unity of leadership, citizens, and residents under one flag — a banner of peace, pride, and progress.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox