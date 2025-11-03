UAE Flag Day 2025: Your complete guide to proper flag-raising etiquette

All members of the UAE community, including private companies, are keen on participating in this joyous occasion. This also comes in response to a call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the UAE Flag Day at 11am on November 3.

Dubai : The UAE marks Flag Day today, Monday, with celebrations taking place across the country. At 11am, the national flag is raised simultaneously across ministries, government offices, schools, and institutions, symbolising unity, pride, and loyalty to the nation.

UAE Flag Day stands as a powerful expression of national identity, celebrating the unity of leadership, citizens, and residents under one flag — a banner of peace, pride, and progress.

The UAE Presidential Flag, which features the national emblem, represents the President and may only be hoisted by him. It is not permitted for display inside or outside federal buildings.

When draping a coffin, the red section should cover the top. The flag must never touch the ground and should be folded and presented to the family after the ceremony.

During official speeches, the flag is placed to the left of the podium, slightly above the speaker’s head.

On ships, the UAE flag must be raised from the centre when sailing and from the stern when docked.

If the number is even, the UAE flag should be on the far left.

Flags displayed along streets must hang vertically, with the red stripe on top and black to the left. Horizontally hung flags must also have the red stripe on top.

Flagpoles must be white, with ropes matching the pole’s colour. The metal finial atop the pole should also be white and proportionate in size.

Flags must be clean, undamaged, and vibrant. Faded or torn flags should not be used. They must be made of durable, weather-resistant material, such as nylon, and capable of fluttering freely in the wind. Officials recommend replacing flags regularly to maintain their pristine appearance.

As flags are hoisted across the nation, authorities have urged the public to strictly observe official flag-raising etiquette, as detailed in the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs’ guidebook. Any act of disrespect toward the national flag is a serious offence under UAE law, punishable by imprisonment ranging from 10 to 25 years and a fine of no less than Dh500,000.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.