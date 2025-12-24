San Francisco 49ers launch flag football programme in UAE

The launch follows several successful 49ers flag football clinics at Gems schools earlier this year, including the first event of its kind hosted by an NFL team in the UAE at Gems World Academy Senior School. During these events, 49ers representatives trained more than two dozen physical education teachers in the fundamentals of coaching flag football, before leading hands-on sessions with students. Participants took part in NFL-style practice drills, played introductory flag tag games, and were surprised with a special appearance from 49ers mascot, Sourdough Sam, who attended to cheer on the students.