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UAE President receives organising team of 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations

Sheikh Mohamed praises organisers for showcasing UAE’s legacy and aspirations

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Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received the organising team of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed greeted members of the organising team and expressed his appreciation for their tireless efforts in successfully organising the celebrations.

For their part, members of the organising team conveyed their pride in contributing to the organisation of the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, which highlighted the UAE’s deep-rooted history, journey, achievements, and future-focused aspirations that reflect the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, and the values that have shaped the nation’s identity.

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They also expressed their gratitude for the support the team received from leadership, which played a significant role in the success of the celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several officials.

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