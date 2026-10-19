Vice President: Shared history, security and ambitions must prevail over divisive agendas
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for greater unity and cooperation among GCC nations, warning that divisive media narratives and narrow agendas must not undermine centuries of shared history, kinship and common interests.
In a message addressed to the people of the Gulf, Sheikh Mohammed celebrated the region's remarkable transformation from modest coastal settlements into global economic centres, while stressing that its greatest achievement was investing in people and preserving its identity, culture and values.
The message, titled “A letter to the People of the Gulf”, forms part of the book titled “The Letters”, the section section of his book "Lessons from Life". "A letter to the people of the Gulf. A message to our most cherished dream, to our shared history, our vast and interconnected geography, our common ancestry and the enduring bonds of kinship that unite us. A message to the sea that brings us together and the boundless desert that embraces us. A message to our Arabian Gulf, to its people and generations, its intellectuals, thinkers and cultural figures," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.
He described the Gulf as a region bound by a common history, geography, family ties and aspirations, saying its people had succeeded in building modern cities, strong institutions and thriving economies without losing their distinctive heritage.
"We, the people of the GCC, have moved, by God's grace, from simple towns to global cities, from modest fishing ports to international shipping routes, and from searching for pearls to seeking the world's largest investments," Sheikh Mohammed said.
He added that despite embracing modernity and globalisation, GCC societies had maintained their strong identity, unique culture and deeply rooted traditions.
In one of the strongest passages of his message, Sheikh Mohammed warned against attempts to create divisions among GCC societies through media platforms and narrow political or personal agendas.
"We must not allow the arenas of geography, history and blood to unite us while the arenas of media divide us," he said.
"Nor should shared development and common economic interests bring us together while social media calculations drive us apart."
He stressed that centuries of neighbourly relations and family connections could not be erased by temporary disagreements or divisive narratives.
"What brought the Gulf together was not political agreements, but generations who lived along its shores, mothers who prayed for their sons' safe return, and fathers united by faith on its land," he said.
Sheikh Mohammed described the Gulf as a great tree with many branches but a single origin, root, source of nourishment and destiny.
The Vice President emphasised that his call was not for a political union between GCC countries or for overlooking the distinctive experiences and identities of individual nations.
Rather, he advocated closer cooperation, stronger institutions, better coordination and constructive management of differences.
"I am not speaking here about a union between our countries or disregarding the uniqueness of our experiences. I am speaking about bringing us closer together, strengthening our cooperation, managing our differences, reinforcing our institutions and coordinating our efforts," he said.
He pointed to the UAE's experience of uniting seven emirates as an example of what could be achieved when shared ambitions and determination came together.
"When the ambitions of the Gulf, its wealth and the determination of its people converge, the impossible becomes merely projects that have yet to begin," Sheikh Mohammed said.
He argued that greater regional cooperation could strengthen the Gulf's position as a global centre for trade, investment, education, technology and innovation.
Sheikh Mohammed said genuine unity did not require countries to abandon their individual identities or become identical.
"Unity is not about opening borders, but about bringing hearts together. Strength does not lie in eliminating differences, but in managing them to create new vitality," he said.
He compared the GCC nations to rivers flowing into a single sea, saying their distinct identities could collectively generate greater opportunities, prosperity and strength.
Sheikh Mohammed concluded his message by expressing unwavering optimism about the Gulf's future and confidence in the determination of its younger generations.
"I am optimistic about the Gulf, and I will remain so," he said.
He expressed his hope that the Gulf would remain united in spirit and purpose, with its people proudly declaring: "I am from the Gulf, and I am proud to be from the Gulf."
Sheikh Mohammed ended his message with a prayer for the GCC's continued strength, glory and prosperity.