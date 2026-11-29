Vice President praises Armed Forces’ readiness and vows to defend UAE sovereignty
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has affirmed that the sacrifices of the UAE's martyrs will remain deeply rooted in the nation's collective memory, strengthening national unity and inspiring generations to defend the country's sovereignty, security and stability.
In an address marking Commemoration Day, Sheikh Mohammed paid tribute to the nation's fallen heroes and their families, reaffirming the determination of Emiratis to protect their homeland and preserve the Union's achievements.
He also praised the UAE Armed Forces for their exceptional readiness and efficiency in carrying out their duties, particularly amid the extraordinary circumstances facing the region.
"Our martyrs have earned their cherished place in our UAE's story and collective memory. Their sacrifices continue to strengthen the bonds of our Emirati family, deepen our national identity and reaffirm the readiness of the UAE's people to sacrifice their lives in defence of our nation's freedom, sovereignty, security, stability and prosperity," Sheikh Mohammed said.
Sheikh Mohammed described the martyrs as the embodiment of values deeply rooted in Emirati culture, heritage and traditions, including loyalty, generosity, devotion and belonging.
He said their sacrifices represented a continuation of the courage demonstrated by successive generations who protected the land, overcame challenges and contributed to building the modern UAE.
"These martyrs are the fruits of the UAE's blessed tree, whose roots extend deep into history," he said.
He traced that legacy from the generation of the nation's founders, who established the Union and laid the foundations of its development, to subsequent generations who helped build the UAE's distinctive model of progress.
Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the martyrs came from military, civilian, diplomatic and civil protection services, reflecting the dedication of Emiratis serving their country across different fields.
Their commitment, he said, helped turn the leadership's vision into achievements and strengthened the UAE's standing and influence regionally and internationally.
Sheikh Mohammed devoted a significant part of his address to the UAE Armed Forces, praising their professionalism, capabilities and unwavering commitment to protecting the nation.
"Our Armed Forces have demonstrated their high efficiency in carrying out every mission entrusted to them," he said.
He added that their performance during the region's exceptional circumstances demonstrated the effectiveness of military training and the country's ability to operate some of the world's most advanced and sophisticated weapons systems.
He highlighted the contribution of the UAE's defence industries, including systems that had helped repel attacks against the country.
Sheikh Mohammed paid special tribute to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for leading the development and modernisation of the country's military capabilities.
He credited Sheikh Mohamed's leadership with ensuring that the Armed Forces remained a strong shield protecting the nation and a source of confidence in its present and future.
The Vice President also saluted serving military personnel and veterans, describing them as courageous men and women who consistently place the country's safety above their own.
He said they remained ready around the clock, on land, at sea and in the air, to safeguard the UAE's territory, waters and airspace.
Concluding his address, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed that the martyrs' legacy would continue to inspire Emiratis to uphold their national responsibilities and defend their country's independence and sovereignty.
"Today, as our nation gathers to honour our righteous martyrs and uphold the values of sacrifice, devotion and generosity, Emirati men and women renew their message to all concerned: the legacy of our martyrs lives within us, and we stand ever ready to give all that we hold most precious to safeguard our nation's freedom and strengthen its security, stability and prosperity," he said.
Sheikh Mohammed concluded by thanking Allah for the blessings bestowed upon the UAE and its people, praying for the nation's martyrs and asking Almighty Allah to protect the country from all harm.