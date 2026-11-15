Sheikh Maktoum reviews performance of rental disputes centre and judicial authorities
Dubai: Dubai’s Rental Disputes Centre has recorded an appellate case clearance rate of 94.8 per cent, according to figures reviewed by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.
Sheikh Maktoum reviewed the centre’s performance indicators, as well as the action plan of the Dubai Judicial Expertise Centre and the latest developments in Judicial Police operations, including measures to improve judicial efficiency and accelerate the enforcement of court decisions.
The Rental Disputes Centre achieved the 94.8 per cent clearance rate relative to registered appellate cases during the specified reporting period. The centre is also working to update its legislative and regulatory framework, develop its organisational structure and expand its mandate.
Under the Dubai Judicial Expertise Centre’s plans, a centralised digital portal will be established to receive and manage requests, while digital integration with judicial entities will be enhanced and artificial intelligence used to improve service delivery.
Sheikh Maktoum was also briefed on the expansion of the Judicial Police’s operational responsibilities to include compulsory enforcement, the execution of child visitation and custody hand-over decisions, and judicial coordination.
The expanded mandate is aimed at improving the efficiency of enforcing judicial judgments and decisions.
Sheikh Maktoum stressed that Dubai continues to advance its judicial system through strategic projects and tangible improvements in service efficiency and the swift delivery of justice.
"Our judicial system is a pillar of stability and trust. In Dubai, justice and leadership advance hand in hand," he added.