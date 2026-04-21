New system integrates police, prosecution, DIFC Courts into one unified digital ecosystem
Dubai: Dubai Courts has reviewed progress on the development and rollout of the “Dubai for Justice” platform, part of wider efforts to fast-track digital transformation in line with directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Minister of Defence.
The initiative is aimed at simplifying government services and strengthening integration across key entities. Dubai Courts convened an expanded coordination meeting with strategic partners to assess the platform’s roadmap, development phases and expected launch timelines. Officials also reviewed the digital service packages to be delivered by participating entities, ensuring readiness for a smooth rollout.
The “Dubai for Justice” platform forms part of the government’s broader push to enhance integration through a shared digital channels ecosystem - a central pillar of Dubai’s digital transformation strategy. It is designed to unify customer experience and deliver proactive, interconnected services through streamlined channels, supporting the emirate’s vision of a fully integrated digital government.
Dubai Courts is working closely with key partners, including Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Police, Rental Disputes Center, Dubai Judicial Institute, Judicial Inspection Authority, Supreme Legislation Committee, Legal Affairs Department of the Government of Dubai and Dubai International Financial Centre Courts to deliver integrated judicial services within a unified digital environment.
Discussions also covered mechanisms for system integration and data exchange to accelerate procedures, reduce user effort and enhance the efficiency of judicial operations. Officials stressed the importance of adhering to the project timeline to ensure delivery in line with the highest standards of quality and performance.
Dubai Courts reaffirmed its commitment to close coordination with government partners to deliver an integrated and user-centric digital experience, reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to lead globally in digital government services.