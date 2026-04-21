GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

‘Dubai for Justice’ to unify courts, police, prosecution services

New system integrates police, prosecution, DIFC Courts into one unified digital ecosystem

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Courts reviews progress of the “Dubai for Justice” platform with key partners in Dubai.
Dubai Courts reviews progress of the “Dubai for Justice” platform with key partners in Dubai.
Dubai court

Dubai: Dubai Courts has reviewed progress on the development and rollout of the “Dubai for Justice” platform, part of wider efforts to fast-track digital transformation in line with directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Minister of Defence.

The initiative is aimed at simplifying government services and strengthening integration across key entities. Dubai Courts convened an expanded coordination meeting with strategic partners to assess the platform’s roadmap, development phases and expected launch timelines. Officials also reviewed the digital service packages to be delivered by participating entities, ensuring readiness for a smooth rollout.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The “Dubai for Justice” platform forms part of the government’s broader push to enhance integration through a shared digital channels ecosystem - a central pillar of Dubai’s digital transformation strategy. It is designed to unify customer experience and deliver proactive, interconnected services through streamlined channels, supporting the emirate’s vision of a fully integrated digital government.

Dubai Courts is working closely with key partners, including Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Police, Rental Disputes Center, Dubai Judicial Institute, Judicial Inspection Authority, Supreme Legislation Committee, Legal Affairs Department of the Government of Dubai and Dubai International Financial Centre Courts to deliver integrated judicial services within a unified digital environment.

Discussions also covered mechanisms for system integration and data exchange to accelerate procedures, reduce user effort and enhance the efficiency of judicial operations. Officials stressed the importance of adhering to the project timeline to ensure delivery in line with the highest standards of quality and performance.

Dubai Courts reaffirmed its commitment to close coordination with government partners to deliver an integrated and user-centric digital experience, reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to lead globally in digital government services.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubai PoliceDuabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

OneClickDrive strengthens used car platform

OneClickDrive strengthens used car platform

2m read
UAE grocery

UAE launches price platform to lower your grocery bill

3m read
Drive EV launches UAE’s first AI EV buyer platform

Drive EV launches UAE’s first AI EV buyer platform

2m read
Investor wins Dh197,550 in online auction dispute

Investor wins Dh197,550 in online auction dispute

2m read