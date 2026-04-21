The initiative is aimed at simplifying government services and strengthening integration across key entities. Dubai Courts convened an expanded coordination meeting with strategic partners to assess the platform’s roadmap, development phases and expected launch timelines. Officials also reviewed the digital service packages to be delivered by participating entities, ensuring readiness for a smooth rollout.

Dubai: Dubai Courts has reviewed progress on the development and rollout of the “Dubai for Justice” platform, part of wider efforts to fast-track digital transformation in line with directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Minister of Defence.

Discussions also covered mechanisms for system integration and data exchange to accelerate procedures, reduce user effort and enhance the efficiency of judicial operations. Officials stressed the importance of adhering to the project timeline to ensure delivery in line with the highest standards of quality and performance.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.