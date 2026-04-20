GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Sharjah opens first ‘Itmam’ judicial services centre

New centre to simplify procedures, enhance experience, expand access emirate-wide

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The initiative reflects Sharjah’s broader commitment to innovation in public services and continuous improvement in the judicial sector.
The initiative reflects Sharjah’s broader commitment to innovation in public services and continuous improvement in the judicial sector.

Sharjah :The Sharjah Judicial Department has launched the first centre under its “Itmam” judicial services initiative, marking a key step in enhancing service delivery and improving access to judicial processes in the emirate.

Announcing the launch, Judge Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the department, said the initiative is designed to modernise judicial services, offer an enhanced customer experience and simplify procedures through strategic partnerships with the private sector, including Injazat.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Expansion plans across Sharjah

Al Kaabi said the next phase will focus on expanding the initiative, with plans to open additional centres across different areas of Sharjah. The move aims to bring services closer to residents, ensuring faster, more accessible and efficient delivery.

He also conveyed his appreciation to the teams behind the project, commending their efforts in delivering the initiative in record time, and extended thanks to all partners involved.

Raising service quality to global standards

The “Itmam” centres are expected to play a vital role in advancing the Sharjah Judicial Department’s capabilities by diversifying service delivery channels and raising overall service quality in line with international standards.

The initiative reflects Sharjah’s broader commitment to innovation in public services and continuous improvement in the judicial sector.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeSharjahSharjah PoliceUAE government services

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE says no impact on private sector jobs amid tensions

UAE says no impact on private sector jobs amid tensions

3m read
File photo of people shopping for Eid-Al-Fitr in Sharjah.

Sharjah plans mall upgrades to boost SMEs and retail

2m read
Clockwise from top left, Khaled Batarfi, Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Mohamed Ali Al- Hammadi, Mustafa Mohammed Al Hosani, Lalu Samuel, Hesham El-Din Youssef and Fadi Musharafieh

Sharjah economy shows resilience, drives growth

2m read
Sharjah allows remote work for mums in public sector

Sharjah allows remote work for mums in public sector

1m read