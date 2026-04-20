New centre to simplify procedures, enhance experience, expand access emirate-wide
Sharjah :The Sharjah Judicial Department has launched the first centre under its “Itmam” judicial services initiative, marking a key step in enhancing service delivery and improving access to judicial processes in the emirate.
Announcing the launch, Judge Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the department, said the initiative is designed to modernise judicial services, offer an enhanced customer experience and simplify procedures through strategic partnerships with the private sector, including Injazat.
Al Kaabi said the next phase will focus on expanding the initiative, with plans to open additional centres across different areas of Sharjah. The move aims to bring services closer to residents, ensuring faster, more accessible and efficient delivery.
He also conveyed his appreciation to the teams behind the project, commending their efforts in delivering the initiative in record time, and extended thanks to all partners involved.
The “Itmam” centres are expected to play a vital role in advancing the Sharjah Judicial Department’s capabilities by diversifying service delivery channels and raising overall service quality in line with international standards.
The initiative reflects Sharjah’s broader commitment to innovation in public services and continuous improvement in the judicial sector.