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Sharjah launches digital platform for rental disputes with virtual hearings and enforceable rulings

New system aims to speed up tenant-landlord resolutions in the emirate

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah launches digital rental disputes platform with virtual hearings and enforceable rulings
Sharjah launches digital rental disputes platform with virtual hearings and enforceable rulings
Sharjah Media

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, on Wednesday inaugurated a digital rental disputes platform that enables virtual hearings, enforceable judgments and secure digital archiving of rulings.

The platform is designed to transform how rental cases are handled by shifting from traditional procedures to a fully digital system, enhancing efficiency, accessibility and transparency across the judicial process.

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A video presentation highlighted the platform’s key features, developed in cooperation with the “Aqari” platform affiliated with the Sharjah Digital Department. Figures revealed that more than 360,000 rental contracts were registered in 2025, reflecting strong market activity, while the Rental Disputes Centre resolved over 15,000 cases, underlining the system’s effectiveness.

The launch took place during the “Partners Forum” organised by the Judicial Council at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, attended by senior officials, judicial leaders and strategic partners.

Judge Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Judicial Department, said the ongoing development of Sharjah’s judicial system reflects the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who established the rule of law as a key pillar for protecting rights.

He added that this vision continues to drive modernisation efforts, enabling qualitative improvements in efficiency and the quality of judicial outcomes in line with the emirate’s aspirations.

Advancing digital justice

Al Kaabi said the Judicial Department has moved beyond conventional procedural reforms to introduce an advanced model of “Digital Justice”, placing users at the centre of the judicial process.

He noted that the digital litigation system represents a fundamental transformation achieved in record time through strong collaboration between teams and partners, turning challenges into opportunities and reinforcing the judiciary as a flexible and efficient system.

Future outlook

He outlined plans to enhance “Judicial Foresight” through the adoption of emerging technologies and to ensure the sustainability of excellence in judicial services.

Al Kaabi stressed the importance of stronger institutional integration and continued efforts to maintain leadership in the judicial sector, reaffirming commitment to serving the nation and its people.

Key achievements and partnerships

Attendees viewed a presentation on major achievements realised with strategic partners, including the formation of 14 internal work teams to enhance operational readiness and flexibility.

The presentation also highlighted cooperation with federal and local entities in knowledge exchange, digital connectivity, human capital development and the signing of several agreements.

Honouring partners

Sheikh Sultan honoured strategic partners and supporters of the Judicial Council, presenting commemorative shields in recognition of their contributions to advancing government work.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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