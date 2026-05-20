Prosper launches UAE's first after-sale property lifecycle management platform

New platform unifies ownership, mortgage and tenancy into one always-on hub
Dubai has built one of the world's most extraordinary real estate markets. Towers rise in months, transactions close in days and billions of dirhams change hands every quarter.
Yet for all of that velocity, the experience of actually owning, managing and optimizing a property here has remained largely fragmented across a variety of stakeholders.
Launching as the UAE's first after-sale property lifecycle management platform, Prosper does something no platform in this market has done before: it starts where every other platform stops.
The moment a transaction closes, Prosper activates, connecting property ownership, tenancy, mortgage intelligence, and investment performance into a single, always-on platform.
"The transaction is the easiest part," says Nitin Chopra, CEO of Prosper. "Managing what comes after, staying ahead of the market, understanding your mortgage position, knowing when to act, that is where most owners lose time, money, and clarity. Prosper was built to take that burden away."
Co-founded by Brendon Baker and Lester Verma, the platform emerged from years spent watching Dubai's property market leave value on the table. "We watched investors close deals and then disappear into a void with no real infrastructure behind them," says Baker. "No visibility. No proactive support. No single place to understand what their asset was doing. Prosper is the answer to that void."
Verma adds: "Whether you own one property in Dubai or manage a portfolio from London or Mumbai, you deserve the clarity and control the market has never given you. Now it has."
The platform's mortgage intelligence layer represents a category shift. Most homeowners do not know when their fixed rate expires, what follows it, or that a buyout, switching to a lower-rate lender, is even an option.
Prosper recalculates fixed-rate tenure, follow-on rates, and future EMI estimates daily against the live benchmark rate. When a refinance or buyout is worth pursuing, Relationship Managers reach out before the moment passes.
For buyers entering the market, My Mortgage, Prosper's dedicated UAE partner, delivers access to the country's most competitive rates with specialist support at every step. For landlords, uploading a title deed activates a dashboard with live ROI data, building-specific rental benchmarks, recent comparable transactions, and five-year projections.
Every owner is assigned a dedicated Relationship Manager and supported by Property Specialists from Prosper’s renowned partner Range International, who advise on when to sell, hold, or restructure.
For tenants, Ejari upload unlocks live rent benchmarking, automated renewal workflows beginning 100 days before expiry, and a secure encrypted vault for every tenancy document.
Those ready to transition from renting to owning find a built-in homeownership pathway connected directly to mortgage solutions.
For investors, exclusive developer partnerships, verified listings, and strategic guidance from dedicated Property Specialists deliver pre-purchase intelligence that has never been available in a single platform.
Every great investment deserves great management, and Prosper delivers both.