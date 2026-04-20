OneClickDrive strengthens used car platform for sellers and international buyers in Dubai

Positions itself as practical destination for vehicle owners to list, connect, transact
OneClickDrive, the UAE-based mobility marketplace, is reinforcing its position in Dubai's pre-owned vehicle market by expanding its focus on connecting local sellers with a growing base of buyers, including international trade buyers sourcing vehicles from the emirate.
The platform, which initially gained recognition for its car rental listings, has steadily developed its used car segment to address rising demand from both individual sellers and dealers looking for a more direct route to market. With Dubai's secondary automotive market continuing to grow, OneClickDrive has positioned itself as a practical destination for vehicle owners looking to list, connect, and transact without unnecessary complexity. The platform's expanding inventory across luxury, mid-range, and budget categories reflects the breadth of demand it is looking to serve.
For vehicle owners searching sell my car options in Dubai, the platform offers a streamlined listing environment where sellers can present their vehicles to a broad and relevant audience, the company said. Listings include key vehicle details, pricing, and direct contact options, allowing buyers to reach sellers without intermediaries involved in the process. According to the company, it does not purchase or hold vehicles directly. Instead, it operates as a marketplace where private sellers and dealers manage their own listings and communicate with prospective buyers transparently. This approach gives sellers full control over pricing and negotiations while providing the visibility needed to reach genuine buyers across the UAE.
The UAE's pre-owned car market has seen consistent growth in recent years, with residents increasingly viewing second-hand vehicles as a practical and financially sound alternative to new purchases. Dubai in particular has developed a strong resale culture, supported by high vehicle turnover among the expatriate population and a wide availability of well-maintained stock across all price points and categories. Affordability, sustainability, and access to luxury models at competitive prices have all contributed to shifting attitudes toward the used car segment.
Beyond the local market, the platform has also seen growing interest from trade buyers operating internationally. Dubai has long been a sourcing hub for buyers acquiring pre-owned vehicles for resale across Africa, Eastern Europe, and parts of Asia, driven by the emirate's competitive pricing, wide model availability, and well-established logistics infrastructure that supports efficient cross-border movement.
Buyers specifically seeking Dubai cars for export can browse structured listings on the platform, compare available inventory across categories, and connect directly with sellers, the company said. The ability to access a wide range of vehicles in one place has made the process considerably more accessible for international buyers who previously relied on fragmented and time-consuming sourcing channels.
The move reflects OneClickDrive's broader strategy to serve the full lifecycle of vehicle ownership in the UAE, from rental and daily mobility through to resale and cross-border trade. As demand for pre-owned vehicles continues to rise across the region, the platform aims to remain a reliable and well-organized space for buyers and sellers at every stage of the market.