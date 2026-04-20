OneClickDrive strengthens used car platform for sellers and international buyers in Dubai

For vehicle owners searching sell my car options in Dubai, the platform offers a streamlined listing environment where sellers can present their vehicles to a broad and relevant audience, the company said. Listings include key vehicle details, pricing, and direct contact options, allowing buyers to reach sellers without intermediaries involved in the process. According to the company, it does not purchase or hold vehicles directly. Instead, it operates as a marketplace where private sellers and dealers manage their own listings and communicate with prospective buyers transparently. This approach gives sellers full control over pricing and negotiations while providing the visibility needed to reach genuine buyers across the UAE.