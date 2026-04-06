Drive EV launches the UAE’s first AI-powered buyer intelligence platform for EVs

The platform arrives at a moment when the UAE’s EV market is growing faster than almost anywhere else in the world. The numbers reflect a market in rapid transition. EVs accounted for just 0.7 percent of total car sales in the UAE in 2021. By 2023, that figure had reached 13 percent, a pace of change that few markets anywhere in the world have matched. Full-year figures for 2025 have not yet been published, but the market surged 41 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year, with Dubai alone recording more than 40,600 registrations.