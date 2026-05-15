Boli.ae conducts UAE’s first fully digital property auction, closing City Walk asset within 7 days

Boli.ae, the UAE digital property auction platform, has successfully completed its inaugural digital real estate auction, marking a major shift in how property transactions are conducted in Dubai. The platform enabled the sale of a premium two-bedroom residence in City Walk within just one week, reinforcing a faster, more transparent alternative to traditional real estate processes.

The 1,753-sq-ft luxury apartment, located in one of Dubai’s most sought-after lifestyle destinations, was listed with no reserve price and an opening bid of Dh500,000. The listing strategy was designed to test market depth and demonstrate the efficiency of Boli.ae’s real-time auction model.

The digital auction attracted strong interest from a global pool of investors, who participated in live competitive bidding until the last minute. Throughout the process, participants were able to track bid movements transparently through Boli.ae’s proprietary platform, ensuring full visibility and a market-driven pricing environment that culminated in an instant sale.

Imran Agha, CEO of Boli.ae, said the outcome highlights a structural shift in investor expectations. “The success of this City Walk auction confirms that speed and transparency are now essential standards for real estate investors,” he said. “We are demonstrating that a technology-first approach can remove friction, eliminate uncertainty, and enable real-time global participation in Dubai’s property market.”