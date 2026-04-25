Looking ahead, Dubai Courts outlined plans for a new “Inventory and Distribution of Inheritance” project, set for implementation through October 2026. The initiative will involve key entities such as the Central Bank, Dubai Land Department, Roads and Transport Authority, Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Financial Market, Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and the General Pension and Social Security Authority.

A key highlight was the launch of the “Jabr Platform” in October 2025, developed in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority. The system enables automatic creation and registration of inheritance files, cutting processing time from 96 days to just three working days, while reducing requirements from 10 to four.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.