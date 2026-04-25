Dh3.5b paid out as digital systems speed up case resolutions and improve services
Dubai: Dubai Courts has reported a year of standout achievements by its Inheritance and Minors’ Funds Department, highlighting faster case resolutions, higher customer satisfaction, and billions of dirhams distributed to beneficiaries.
At a meeting attended by senior officials, Director-General Prof. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi praised the department’s performance, citing its growing role in strengthening family cohesion and enhancing the emirate’s judicial services.
Mohammed Al Obaidli, Executive Director of the Case Management Sector, said customer satisfaction for the department reached 98 per cent in 2025 - well above the overall Dubai Courts average of 92 per cent - reflecting improved service delivery and efficiency.
The department recorded a major leap in operational performance, cutting the average time for amicable settlement of inheritance cases to 13.8 working days, significantly below the 40-day target and an improvement from 24 days in 2024.
Amicable settlements accounted for 92.5 per cent of resolved cases, exceeding the strategic benchmark of 80 per cent. The total value of settled assets reached Dh583 million.
Meanwhile, more than Dh3.5 billion was disbursed to heirs and beneficiaries through inheritance accounts, underscoring the efficiency of financial management and distribution processes.
The department processed 45,001 smart requests during the year, with decisions on inheritance cases executed within one working day through its digital platform, reducing the need for in-person visits.
A key highlight was the launch of the “Jabr Platform” in October 2025, developed in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority. The system enables automatic creation and registration of inheritance files, cutting processing time from 96 days to just three working days, while reducing requirements from 10 to four.
Within three months of its launch, the platform registered 1,103 cases, easing procedures for families during sensitive times.
Other achievements included the full automation of 988 files referred from the Awqaf Foundation and Minors’ Funds Management, as well as the rollout of a unified inheritance file system linking multiple government entities.
The department also introduced virtual accounts to speed up financial transfers.
Looking ahead, Dubai Courts outlined plans for a new “Inventory and Distribution of Inheritance” project, set for implementation through October 2026. The initiative will involve key entities such as the Central Bank, Dubai Land Department, Roads and Transport Authority, Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Financial Market, Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and the General Pension and Social Security Authority.
Al Suwaidi reaffirmed continued institutional support for the department, emphasising its role in protecting family stability and enhancing the well-being of society across Dubai.