Dubai resolves 2,350 rental disputes worth Dh401 million in nine months
Dubai: Landlords and tenants in Dubai are increasingly resolving rental disputes without lengthy court proceedings, with 2,350 cases worth Dh401 million settled amicably in an average of just six days during the first nine months of 2026.
The figures, released by Dubai’s Rental Disputes Centre (RDC), highlight the growing importance of conciliation as a faster and less confrontational way to settle disagreements between property owners and tenants.
Between January and September 2026, the centre successfully concluded 2,350 amicable settlement cases, helping disputing parties reach mutually acceptable solutions while protecting their legal rights.
Under the RDC’s conciliation system, landlords and tenants involved in rental disagreements are given an opportunity to resolve their differences through a structured legal process.
Rather than proceeding directly to formal litigation, both parties can negotiate a mutually acceptable agreement with the assistance of the centre’s Conciliation and Settlement Department.
Once an agreement is reached, it is approved by a supervising judge, giving it the legal force of an enforceable instrument.
This means the settlement is not merely an informal understanding but a legally enforceable agreement designed to protect the rights of both parties.
Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Centre, said the results demonstrated the effectiveness of Dubai’s approach to resolving rental disagreements.
“The performance of the amicable settlement mechanism during the first nine months of this year underscores its capacity to bring rental disputes to swift and effective conclusions and confirms that timely resolution, procedural quality, and the protection of rights are all integral outcomes of efforts grounded in specialised expertise and an immediate response to the needs of disputing parties. The RDC continues to advance its legal framework to support the stability of contractual relationships and foster confidence in Dubai’s judicial system.”
For landlords and tenants, amicable settlements offer an opportunity to resolve disputes without the time and uncertainty often associated with formal court proceedings.
The process allows both sides to negotiate practical solutions while preserving contractual relationships wherever possible.
According to the RDC, the approach also helps reduce the social and economic consequences of prolonged rental disagreements.
As Dubai’s rental market continues to grow, the centre said it remains focused on improving dispute resolution procedures, ensuring fair access to justice and encouraging landlords and tenants to settle disagreements through conciliation.