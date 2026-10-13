“The performance of the amicable settlement mechanism during the first nine months of this year underscores its capacity to bring rental disputes to swift and effective conclusions and confirms that timely resolution, procedural quality, and the protection of rights are all integral outcomes of efforts grounded in specialised expertise and an immediate response to the needs of disputing parties. The RDC continues to advance its legal framework to support the stability of contractual relationships and foster confidence in Dubai’s judicial system.”

Dubai: Landlords and tenants in Dubai are increasingly resolving rental disputes without lengthy court proceedings, with 2,350 cases worth Dh401 million settled amicably in an average of just six days during the first nine months of 2026.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.