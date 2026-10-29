Dubai tenants: Can landlords cut AC or essential services during a dispute?

Can tenants claim compensation?

Article 34 allows tenants to file a claim for damages if they have suffered losses because of a landlord's unlawful actions.

However, compensation is not automatic. Tenants must support their claims with official reports and evidence of the violation and resulting losses.

Tenants should therefore retain relevant documentation, including written communications with the landlord or property management company, records of service interruptions, maintenance complaints and any official reports.

These records may help support their case if the dispute is referred to the relevant authorities.