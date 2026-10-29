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Dubai tenants: Can landlords cut AC or essential services during a dispute?

What tenants need to know about service disconnections and how to file a complaint

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
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Dubai tenants: Can landlords cut AC or essential services during a dispute?
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Dubai: Can a landlord disconnect your air conditioning (AC), electricity or water supply if you have unpaid rent or are involved in a rental dispute?

Under Dubai's tenancy law, landlords are prohibited from disconnecting essential services or interfering with a tenant's use of a property, even when there is an ongoing disagreement.

Article 34 of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, which regulates the relationship between landlords and tenants, provides legal protection against such actions and allows tenants to seek assistance from the authorities.

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Can landlords disconnect AC, water or electricity?

Under Article 34, landlords cannot disconnect services to a rented property or disturb tenants in their use of the premises. This protection is particularly relevant when disputes arise over unpaid rent, rent increases, tenancy renewals or eviction.

For example, a landlord cannot deliberately disconnect essential services to pressure a tenant into paying outstanding rent or vacating the property.

The law states: "The Landlord may not disconnect services from the Real Property or disturb the Tenant in his use of the Real Property in any manner."

This means that landlords must follow the legal procedures for resolving tenancy disputes rather than taking matters into their own hands.

What if a tenant has unpaid rent?

Even if a tenant has fallen behind on rent payments, a landlord cannot use service disconnections to force them to leave.

Landlords who wish to recover unpaid rent or seek eviction must follow the procedures established under Dubai's tenancy legislation.

The Rental Disputes Centre (RDC), operating under Dubai Land Department, is responsible for adjudicating rental disputes within its jurisdiction, including cases involving unpaid rent and eviction.

What should tenants do if essential services are disconnected?

Article 34 sets out the legal options available to tenants if a landlord disconnects services or interferes with their use of the property.

Tenants can approach the police station responsible for the area where the property is located to seek assistance or file a police report regarding the violation. They may also approach the RDC to seek legal remedies, including compensation for losses suffered because of the landlord's actions.

The law specifies that compensation claims should be supported by official reports establishing the violation.

Can tenants claim compensation?

Article 34 allows tenants to file a claim for damages if they have suffered losses because of a landlord's unlawful actions.

However, compensation is not automatic. Tenants must support their claims with official reports and evidence of the violation and resulting losses.

Tenants should therefore retain relevant documentation, including written communications with the landlord or property management company, records of service interruptions, maintenance complaints and any official reports.

These records may help support their case if the dispute is referred to the relevant authorities.

Related Topics:
Dubai propertyDubai rents

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