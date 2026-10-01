Dubai landlord refusing to return your security deposit? Here's what tenants can do

Moved out but still waiting for your Dubai rental deposit? Here's what you can do
Dubai: Moving out of a rented property does not always mean getting your security deposit back immediately. Disagreements over maintenance charges, repainting costs and alleged property damage can leave tenants waiting for their money, sometimes long after handing over the keys.
But what can tenants do if their landlord refuses to refund the deposit, and when should they consider filing a rental dispute?
1. Check your tenancy contract and Ejari
Before challenging any deductions, tenants should review their tenancy contract and Ejari registration to confirm the deposit amount, lease expiry date and maintenance obligations.
"Under Article 20 of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, the landlord can only hold a deposit to cover property maintenance and must refund it (or the remaining balance) once the tenancy ends," Ahmed Elnaggar, CEO of Elnaggar & Partners, said.
2. Gather proof of the property's condition
Tenants should retain evidence that the property was handed over, including a signed handover form, key receipt or email confirmation.
Move-in and move-out photographs, videos and inspection reports can also help establish whether damage occurred during the tenancy.
"Under Article 21 of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, the tenant must return the unit in the condition in which it was received, normal wear and tear excepted," Elnaggar explained.
He added that landlords cannot charge tenants for ordinary ageing or standard repainting unless the contract clearly provides otherwise.
3. Settle outstanding utility bills
Before requesting the refund, tenants should clear any outstanding utility payments and obtain the necessary clearance documents.
These include:
DEWA Final Clearance Certificate.
District cooling clearance, where applicable.
Elnaggar cautioned that without official clearance, landlords may delay the refund by claiming that utility payments remain outstanding.
4. Ask for an itemised breakdown of deductions
If the landlord refuses to return the full deposit, tenants should request a written explanation of every deduction.
"The tenant should ask for photographic evidence of the alleged damage and third-party repair invoices or contractor quotations," Elnaggar advised.
This allows tenants to assess whether the deductions relate to actual damage or ordinary wear and tear.
5. Send a formal written demand
If the dispute remains unresolved, tenants should send an email or formal letter requesting the return of the deposit, or any undisputed balance.
Elnaggar recommends setting a deadline, typically five to seven days, and referring to Articles 20 and 21 of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007.
Tenants should retain copies of correspondence, delivery confirmations and read receipts.
6. Seek mediation through Dubai's Rental Disputes Centre
If the landlord continues to refuse payment, tenants can pursue a claim through the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC).
Elnaggar advises keeping records of all communication, including WhatsApp messages, emails and letters.
"If an agreement is reached there, it becomes immediately enforceable like a court judgment," he said, referring to settlement through the RDC's Amicable Dispute Settlement Centre.