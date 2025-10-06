From Ejari and Dewa to moving fees, here’s what tenants should know before signing a lease
Dubai: Found your dream apartment or villa in Dubai? Before you sign the tenancy contract and collect the keys, make sure you have budgeted for more than just the rent.
Moving into a new home comes with several upfront expenses, including security deposits, utility connections, agent commissions and moving fees. Some are refundable, while others are one-off charges or recurring monthly expenses.
Whether you are renting for the first time or relocating to another neighbourhood, here are additional costs to consider before moving in.
Before moving in, your tenancy contract must be registered through Ejari, Dubai's official rental contract registration system managed by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).
An Ejari certificate is essential for accessing services such as DEWA connections and certain residency-related procedures.
How much does Ejari cost?
Online registration: Approximately Dh177.75 through Dubai REST or DLD's digital channels.
Real Estate Services Trustee Centres: Approximately Dh220, including service fees.
Landlords typically require a security deposit to cover potential property damage or outstanding payments.
The usual amounts are:
Unfurnished property: 5 per cent of annual rent.
Furnished property: 10 per cent of annual rent.
Once your Ejari is registered, you can activate electricity and water services through Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (Dewa) Move In service.
Expected costs:
Apartment security deposit: Dh2,000.
Villa security deposit: Dh4,000.
Activation charges: Approximately Dh130 for smaller connections, with higher charges possible depending on the connection.
DEWA security deposits are refundable when you close your account, after outstanding bills are settled.
Unlike one-off moving expenses, the Dubai Municipality housing fee is a recurring charge.
For residential tenants, it is generally calculated at five per cent of annual rent and collected in 12 monthly instalments through your Dewa bill.
Remember to include this charge when calculating your monthly household expenses.
Not all Dubai properties have the same cooling arrangements, and this can significantly affect your monthly bills.
Chiller-free: Cooling costs are generally covered by the landlord or building management under the property's arrangement.
District cooling: You may need to register separately with a provider such as Empower, Emicool or Tabreed, pay a deposit and receive separate cooling bills.
Before signing your lease, confirm whether cooling is included in the rent and whether additional connection or consumption charges apply.
If you rent through a property agent, you will usually pay a brokerage commission when the deal is finalised. Commission rates are negotiable and should be confirmed before signing.
Typical commission: Around 5 per cent of annual rent, often subject to a minimum fee of Dh5,000, depending on the agency and property.
Hiring movers can save time and effort, particularly if you have bulky furniture or several rooms to pack.
Estimated moving costs:
One-bedroom apartment: Dh1,000 to Dh1,500.
Two-bedroom apartment or villa: Dh2,000 to Dh3,000 or more.
Actual prices depend on the distance, volume of belongings and services such as packing, furniture dismantling and unpacking. Compare quotations and check what is included before booking.
You may want to arrange professional cleaning before moving into your new home, particularly if the property has been vacant.
Estimated expenses:
Deep cleaning for a one-bedroom apartment: Dh200 to Dh600.
Painting and minor repairs: Varies according to the property's size and condition.
Check which maintenance and preparation costs are the landlord's responsibility before paying for any work yourself.
Some residential towers and gated communities require tenants to obtain a move-in permit from building management before movers can enter. You may also need to arrange lift bookings, security clearance or additional access cards.
Depending on the building, these services may be free or involve administrative charges or refundable deposits.
Tip: Ask building management about move-in procedures and restrictions before confirming your moving date.
If your existing provider services the new property, you may be able to transfer your connection. Otherwise, you might need to cancel your existing plan and open a new account.
Depending on your contract, charges may include installation, activation, equipment or early termination fees. Contact your provider ahead of the move to avoid delays or unexpected charges.
If your property uses gas for cooking or heating, you may need to arrange a separate connection.
Apartments: Buildings with central gas systems may require account registration and a refundable deposit.
Villas and older properties: Some use gas cylinders supplied by licensed providers.
A new connection or transfer can cost approximately Dh600 to Dh800, depending on the supplier and installation requirements. Cylinder-based arrangements may cost differently.
Note: This article is for informational purposes only and includes estimated costs of moving into a new home. Always check with your property management or a licensed real estate agent for the most accurate and updated details on any additional costs when moving homes.