Dubai: Moving houses can be stressful, but when it comes to transferring your internet, landline, and TV services to your new home, you can request to shift the connection online in a few minutes.

Here is all you need to know.

Three things to keep in mind when applying for the service 1. Are you shifting to a new emirate or to a place where a different operator provides the service? If so, you will not be able to use the service to shift your landline and internet connection. Instead, you will need to cancel your current account and apply for a new one with Etisalat or du.



2. Take your wireless router, set-top box, and cables to the new location, since a technician will require them to set up the connection.



3. Request for the transfer a few days or at least one day in advance, since it will take approximately 12 to 24 hours for internet, TV, and landline services to be fully operational.



Etisalat

If your service is provided by Etisalat, you can request to transfer your telephone, TV, and internet (eLife Connection) through three channels:



Etisalat Business Centres

Etisalat’s toll-free call centre – 101

My Etisalat app – available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices

Important details you will need to provide for the transfer:

Whether you apply for the service online or at the Etisalat Business Centre, you must apply for the service to shifting your existing eLife services to a new location instead of requesting an ‘eLife New Account' as a new user.

Here are the details you will need to provide:



• Location and address of the new residence

• The move-out date to disconnect the services and installation date – which is when you will move into your new home.

• Makani number for the new address.

Steps for applying through the Etisalat app:

Download the ‘My etisalat’ app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery.

1. Once you download the app, you must log in or create an account or sign in via your UAE Pass account .

2. Next, select ‘Profile’, which will be at the bottom of your mobile screen. Once you are in your profile settings, tap ‘Orders and Requests’.

3. Next, select the service the ‘Home-Moving’ request.

4. Then, enter the location and address of your new home. Also, enter the Makani number.

5. Next, enter the ‘move-out’ date and installation date.

6. Submit the request.

7. After you submit the request, Etisalat will close your existing eLife at your previous home on the date you have mentioned.

8. Once it is disconnected, an Etisalat technician will visit your new home on the selected date to set up the connection.

Cost

You will be charged Dh150 excluding Value Added Tax (VAT), for standard installation.

Du

If you are a Du user, you can request to transfer your Du services through two channels:

• Through the Du website – du.ae.

• Du app – available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices.

Important details and documents you will need to provide for the transfer:

• A copy of the tenancy contract or title deed if you own the property.

• Location and address of the new home.

• Move-out and move-in date.

How to transfer Du's home internet, TV, and landline online:

1. If you choose to do it through the website, visit this link: https://www.du.ae/personal/at-home/moving-to-a-new-home

2. You can log in with your Du account or log in by entering a One-Time-Password (OTP). For this, you will have to enter your mobile number. Once you enter the OTP, you will have to enter your full name, email address, nationality, and Emirates ID details.

3. Next, you will be transferred to the ‘Home Relocation’ page – you will then have to fill in the information form and upload the required documents.

4. Submit the request.

5. A Du call centre agent will then get in touch with you within 24 hours to confirm the move-out and installation date. After the confirmation, Du will disconnect the internet, landline and TV in your previous home based on your requested date.

6. A technician will then arrive at your new home on the selected date and set up the connection.

Through the Du app

1. Download the app. Log in with your Du account or an OTP.

2. Then find the ‘Home Relocation Service’ option inside the ‘Home Plan’ section.

3. Then fill in the information form and submit the request.

4. A call centre agent will then get in touch with you to confirm the dates and the services will be disconnected from your previous location and set up at your new home, based on the dates provided by you.

Cost