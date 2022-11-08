Shifting homes in Dubai? How you can transfer electricity, water supply

Dubai: If you are moving homes in Dubai, you can automatically transfer your Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) connection from your previous home to the new one through Dewa’s 'Move-to' service.

The online service also allows users to transfer the security deposit that was paid for the earlier property to the new one, by entering the Ejari contract details of the new property.

The 'Move-to' service was launched in 2017, allowing Dewa customers to disconnect the utility connection at the existing premises and activate electricity and water services for the new premises without the need to visit a Dewa office.

Here is how you can use the service.

How to apply for the DEWA 'Move-to' service

1. Visit the Dewa website - www.dewa.gov.ae, and click on the menu tab (identified by three lines) on the left of the screen. Next, click on 'Consumer' and under 'Supply management' select 'Transfer of Electricity/Water (Move-to)' service.

2. Next, click the green 'Apply online' button. You will then be asked to log in, which you can do through the UAE Pass or by entering your Dewa account details, if you have a separate Dewa account.

3. Once you have logged in to the service, the system will show you details of the property currently registered under your account. You will then be asked to enter the following details:



• The 'move out date' – enter the date you will be moving out from your old premises.



• Mobile number - enter the mobile number registered under your name with Dewa.

4. Next, click 'continue'.

5. After that, you will be directed to a form where you will first see the 'business partner' number already filled in. In case you are asked to enter it manually, you can find this number on your Dewa bill.



Next, select the 'customer type' from the dropdown menu as 'tenant'.



Next, you will be asked to enter the Ejari number and Premise number of the new property. You can find both these details on your new tenancy contract.

6. After that, click on the 'calculate' button, after which the system will calculate if you have any outstanding dues. If you do, pay them online through the 'Bill Payment' service and then go back to the Dewa 'Move-to' application.

7. Then, click the 'submit' button and settle the service charges online via credit/debit card.

After you have paid the fees, you will get a confirmation from Dewa via email and SMS to track the status of your application.

Once the application is approved, the electricity and water supply for the new premises will be activated once the security deposit is transferred to the new account. The supply for your existing premises will be deactivated on the date that you have selected to move out. You will also receive the final utility bill for your old home in a few days. If you fail to pay the final bill, the amount due will be transferred to your new account number.

Fees

As per Dewa's website, this is the cost for using the move-to service:

• Dh200 for activation and deactivation of Electricity and Water (small meters).

• Dh600 for activation and deactivation Electricity and Water (large meters).

• Dh10 for registration.

• Dh20 for the knowledge fee.

• Dh20 for Innovation fee.

Do I need to pay a Dewa security deposit for my new home?

While you may not need to pay an additional security deposit, in case you are shifting from a flat to a villa, you may need to pay an additional security deposit as there is a difference in the security deposit amounts for villas and flats.

Security deposit required for apartments - Dh2,000

Security deposit required for villas - Dh4,000