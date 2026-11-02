Dubai tenants can now register, renew, cancel Ejari, and pay DEWA on DubaiNow app

New service cuts paperwork, speeds up rental contracts and makes DEWA activation easier
Dubai: Moving into a new home or renewing a rental contract in Dubai is set to become easier, with tenants and landlords now able to complete key Ejari procedures through the DubaiNow app, without having to navigate multiple services.
Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced on Monday, an upgraded Ejari service that allows residents to create, register, renew and cancel tenancy contracts through a single digital platform.
The biggest change is that residents can now complete several steps involved in renting a home in one place, including paying their Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) security deposit to activate electricity and water services.
Previously, registering a tenancy contract and completing related utility procedures could involve separate steps. The enhanced DubaiNow service brings these processes together, reducing the need to move between different digital services.
For someone renting a new apartment, the process starts with creating and registering the tenancy contract through the app. Once the contract receives approval, the Ejari certificate is issued immediately.
Residents can also pay their DEWA security deposit within the same digital process, making it easier to arrange electricity and water connections before moving in.
Those renewing an existing lease can use the app to complete their Ejari renewal, while landlords and tenants ending a rental agreement can access the contract cancellation service.
The process connects both parties through UAE PASS, Dubai's digital identity system, providing a secure way to complete tenancy procedures.
The upgraded service brings together several procedures that residents commonly need when renting a property:
New tenancy contracts: Create and register rental agreements through DubaiNow.
Instant Ejari issuance: Receive the Ejari certificate immediately after contract approval.
Rental renewals: Renew existing tenancy contracts digitally.
Contract cancellations: Complete the cancellation process through the app.
DEWA activation: Pay the electricity and water security deposit as part of the same digital journey.
The changes are designed to reduce the number of steps residents must complete, particularly when moving homes or renewing their rental agreements.
Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, said the upgraded service brings different parts of the tenancy process together through a trusted government platform.
"In cooperation with our strategic partners, we continue to simplify procedures and create a more integrated, seamless experience for customers by bringing the tenancy journey together through a trusted government platform," he said.
The initiative forms part of Dubai's wider efforts to connect government services so residents can complete related transactions without repeatedly switching between platforms.
Dr Moza Suwaidan, Executive Director of the Digital Applications and Platforms Sector at the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said the focus was on making government services easier to use.
"We measure the success of digital transformation through its impact on people’s lives: fewer steps, greater time savings and a smoother overall experience," she said.
One of the most practical changes for tenants is the integration of DEWA services with Ejari registration.
For residents moving into a new property, registering the tenancy agreement and arranging electricity and water services are important parts of getting the home ready.
The upgraded DubaiNow service connects these procedures, allowing customers to pay their DEWA security deposit within the same digital journey.
Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA, said the integration would help customers complete the procedures with less time and effort.
"This integration enables customers to pay the security deposit and activate electricity and water services through a unified, seamless digital journey," he said.
The launch comes as Dubai continues to record substantial activity in its residential rental market.
According to Dubai Land Department, rental contracts reached approximately Dh32.2 billion in value during the first quarter of 2026.
During the same period, the emirate registered 118,385 new rental contracts and 135,607 renewals. That represents nearly 254,000 new and renewed contracts in just three months, illustrating the volume of tenancy transactions handled across Dubai.
By combining contract registration, renewal, cancellation and related utility procedures, the upgraded service aims to make these transactions more convenient for residents and property owners.
The initiative also supports Dubai's Services 360 policy, which seeks to bring related government services together, alongside the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai Digital Strategy.
For tenants, the immediate benefit is simpler: fewer separate procedures when signing a new lease, renewing an existing one or preparing to move into a new home.