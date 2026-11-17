The case shows that an eviction claim does not necessarily have to end with a tenant losing the leased property. Where both parties agree, a structured repayment arrangement can help businesses continue operating while ensuring landlords retain their legal rights.

Under Article 10 of Decree No. 26 of 2013, conciliation is an important mechanism for resolving rental disagreements before they proceed through the judicial process. Once approved, such settlement agreements carry the force of an enforceable legal instrument.

If any rental cheque is dishonoured, an instalment remains unpaid or another contractual obligation is breached, the landlord can initiate enforcement proceedings to seek eviction and recover outstanding amounts. In such circumstances, the tenant will also be responsible for the associated legal fees and expenses.

The dispute involved a commercial company that had leased a plot of land from a Dubai-based limited liability company. Following a disagreement over compliance with the lease terms, the landlord approached the RDC seeking eviction of the tenant over non-payment of rent.

The agreement not only prevented eviction but also secured a two-year lease renewal, with the tenant allowed to pay the rent in 12 instalments of Dh100,000 each, easing the immediate financial burden.

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