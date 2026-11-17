Landlord and tenant agree on lease renewal and instalment payments to settle dispute
Dubai: A commercial tenant facing eviction over unpaid rent has been allowed to continue operating its business after reaching a Dh1.2 million settlement with its landlord through Dubai’s Rental Disputes Center (RDC).
The agreement not only prevented eviction but also secured a two-year lease renewal, with the tenant allowed to pay the rent in 12 instalments of Dh100,000 each, easing the immediate financial burden.
The case, details of which were released on Tuesday, highlights how landlords and tenants can resolve rental disputes through negotiated settlements rather than lengthy legal proceedings.
The dispute involved a commercial company that had leased a plot of land from a Dubai-based limited liability company. Following a disagreement over compliance with the lease terms, the landlord approached the RDC seeking eviction of the tenant over non-payment of rent.
The landlord also demanded recovery of the outstanding rental cheque amount, along with legal fees and other expenses.
However, before the dispute escalated into compulsory enforcement proceedings, the RDC helped both parties reach an amicable agreement, which was subsequently approved by a supervising judge.
Under the settlement, the landlord agreed to renew the tenancy for another two years while maintaining the total rental value at Dh1.2 million.
Instead of requiring immediate payment, the tenant was given a structured payment schedule comprising 12 instalments of Dh100,000 each, payable every two months.
The arrangement provides the tenant with greater financial flexibility while ensuring the landlord receives rent according to an agreed schedule.
The tenant also agreed to pay half of the case fees, amounting to Dh27,640.
All other terms and conditions of the original lease will remain unchanged unless specifically amended under the settlement.
The settlement includes strict conditions to protect the landlord if the tenant fails to honour the agreement.
If any rental cheque is dishonoured, an instalment remains unpaid or another contractual obligation is breached, the landlord can initiate enforcement proceedings to seek eviction and recover outstanding amounts. In such circumstances, the tenant will also be responsible for the associated legal fees and expenses.
The RDC said the case demonstrates the importance of amicable settlements in resolving rental disputes while protecting the rights of both landlords and tenants.
Under Article 10 of Decree No. 26 of 2013, conciliation is an important mechanism for resolving rental disagreements before they proceed through the judicial process. Once approved, such settlement agreements carry the force of an enforceable legal instrument.
The case shows that an eviction claim does not necessarily have to end with a tenant losing the leased property. Where both parties agree, a structured repayment arrangement can help businesses continue operating while ensuring landlords retain their legal rights.