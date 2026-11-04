Dubai tenant faces eviction over Dh2.4m unpaid commercial rent

The First Instance Committee at Dubai’s Rental Disputes Settlement Centre ordered the tenant to hand over the property vacant and free of occupants and belongings, after finding that the tenant had failed to pay the rent within 30 days of receiving a formal legal notice from the landlord.

The centre has exclusive jurisdiction to settle disputes between landlords and tenants in Dubai and its free zones. It aims to resolve cases swiftly and transparently through an innovative digital system, while supporting stability in the emirate's rental and real estate sectors.

The ruling highlights the importance of meeting legal deadlines in rental disputes, making clear that a tenant's intention to pay or a belated attempt to settle outstanding rent may not be sufficient to protect their tenancy rights once the statutory period has expired.

The committee therefore ordered the tenant to vacate the commercial property and hand it back vacant, while also requiring payment of any further rental amounts accruing on an annual basis until the date of actual eviction.

The committee stressed that once the statutory deadline passes without payment, the landlord becomes entitled to seek eviction. Any subsequent payment arrangements or steps taken by the tenant after the deadline do not automatically prevent the landlord from exercising that right.

In its judgment, the committee referred to Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, which regulates the relationship between landlords and tenants in the emirate.

The dispute arose from a commercial tenancy agreement worth a total of Dh2,415,000. According to the case details, the tenant failed to pay the rent from the beginning of the contractual relationship, allowing the entire rental amount to accumulate as an outstanding debt.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.