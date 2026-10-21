Moving out before your lease expires does not automatically end your obligations
Dubai: A new job, an unexpected relocation, changing family circumstances or financial pressure may mean you need to leave your rented home before your tenancy contract expires. But can you simply give notice, hand back the keys and move out?
Not necessarily. Under Dubai's tenancy laws, leaving a property early does not automatically release tenants from their contractual obligations. Depending on the terms of the agreement, tenants could still be liable for rent or compensation.
Yes, but not at will.
“A lease is a binding commitment. Dubai's tenancy law is clear that a valid lease cannot be terminated unilaterally by either the landlord or the tenant during its term. It can end only by mutual consent or on grounds the law recognises. The rule protects tenants from arbitrary eviction, and it also means tenants cannot simply walk away,” Salam Pappinissery, CEO of Yab Legal Services, told Gulf News.
Under Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, a tenant can exit a tenancy early in three situations, according to Pappinissery:
Mutual agreement: The landlord agrees in writing to terminate the tenancy early.
Early termination clause: The rental contract includes an exit clause, usually specifying a notice period and penalty.
Legal grounds: For example, a property is condemned through a technical report attested by Dubai Municipality. If the landlord seriously breaches their obligations, such as leaving the property uninhabitable, the tenant may seek remedies through the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC). Such cases must be documented and pursued formally.
Simply moving out does not end a fixed-term lease.
Dubai's tenancy law is clear that a valid lease cannot be terminated unilaterally by either the landlord or the tenant during its term. It can end only by mutual consent or on grounds the law recognises. The rule protects tenants from arbitrary eviction, and it also means tenants cannot simply walk away.
Under Article 7 of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, a valid tenancy contract cannot be terminated unilaterally during its term, except as permitted by law or mutual agreement.
“Consequently, a tenant cannot ordinarily terminate a fixed-term tenancy simply because they wish to vacate the property before the expiry date. Circumstances such as relocating for work, personal reasons or finding alternative accommodation do not, by themselves, create an automatic statutory right to terminate the contract early,” Dr. Sunil Ambalavelil, Global Executive Chairman at Kaden Boriss.
However, the position may differ if the tenancy agreement includes an early termination clause.
“If the contract does not contain an applicable early termination provision, the tenant will generally need to negotiate an early termination with the landlord. The landlord may refuse the request, in which case the tenant remains bound by the existing contract unless a legal basis for termination applies,” Ambalavelil, said.
Not automatically. Article 14 of Dubai's tenancy law concerns proposed changes to the contract upon renewal, unless otherwise agreed. “It does not give tenants a general right to terminate their lease early simply by providing 90 days' notice,” Ambalavelil, said.
The position may differ where the tenancy agreement expressly contains an early termination clause. For example, some tenancy agreements permit a tenant to terminate early by giving 90 days’ written notice and paying a penalty equivalent to two months’ rent. Where such a provision has been agreed upon, the tenant’s ability to terminate will depend on the precise wording of the clause and compliance with its conditions.
According to Ambalavelil, tenants should follow these steps to avoid disputes and unexpected costs.
Review your tenancy contract - “Tenants should begin by carefully reviewing their tenancy agreement to determine whether it contains an early termination clause, the applicable notice period, any termination penalty and the procedure for serving notice,” Ambalavelil advised.
Follow the notice requirements - “If such a clause exists, the tenant should follow its requirements strictly, including providing written notice through the prescribed method and within the required timeframe.” Tenants should also confirm any outstanding rent and applicable penalties.
Negotiate with your landlord if there is no exit clause -“If the agreement does not provide for early termination, the tenant should approach the landlord to negotiate a mutually acceptable arrangement. Any agreement should be recorded in writing and should clearly specify the agreed termination date, any compensation or outstanding payments, the handover arrangements and the treatment of the security deposit.”
Complete the property handover - Before moving out, tenants should:
Arrange a formal property inspection and document its condition.
Settle outstanding utility and service charges.
Obtain written confirmation of the handover and termination.
Seek legal assistance if negotiations fail - “If the landlord and tenant cannot agree on early termination, the tenant may seek guidance from the Dubai Land Department (DLD) or refer the dispute to the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC), as appropriate,” Ambalavelil said.
There is no fixed statutory penalty for early termination. The financial consequences depend on the tenancy agreement or, in a dispute, the RDC's determination, according to Pappinissery:
Contract has an exit clause: The agreed notice period and penalty apply, commonly one to two months' rent.
No exit clause, but the landlord agrees: Compensation, notice periods and refunds are settled by mutual agreement.
No exit clause and no agreement: The tenant may remain liable for rent or compensation for the landlord's losses.
Tenant leaves without notice or agreement: They may face claims for unpaid rent and damages, potential loss of prepaid rent and RDC proceedings.
Salem recommends reviewing the contract before acting, following the required written notice procedure and retaining proof of delivery.
Tenants should also obtain a written termination agreement before vacating, arrange an inspection, clear outstanding charges and secure handover confirmation. If negotiations fail, they should approach the RDC rather than abandon the property.
“Most disputes arise from vague contracts and informal understandings. Landlords benefit from clear, fair exit clauses. Tenants benefit from reading before signing and documenting everything after. A sensible early-exit arrangement, properly recorded, costs far less than a prolonged dispute,” Salem said.