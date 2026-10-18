New Dubai rental agreements rise 10.5% to 515,300, as renewed deals reach 521,600 in 2025
Dubai: Dubai's rental market surpassed one million registered contracts for the first time in 2025, with their combined value reaching Dh127.4 billion, up 17.6 per cent from Dh108.3 billion a year earlier, according to data from the Dubai Land Department.
The number of contracts rose 7.3 per cent to 1.04 million, while the annual rental value climbed 15.1 per cent to Dh98.9 billion, reflecting continued growth in the emirate's property market.
New rental agreements increased 10.5 per cent to 515,300 contracts, with a combined value of Dh69.1 billion. Renewed contracts rose 4.3 per cent to 521,600, worth Dh58.3 billion, pointing to sustained demand and stability in the rental market.
Business Bay recorded the highest annual rental value at Dh4.45 billion, an increase of 22.3 per cent, followed by Dubai Marina at Dh3.53 billion and Burj Khalifa at Dh3.52 billion.
However, the Burj Khalifa area led in the total value of registered rental contracts, reaching Dh7.61 billion. Business Bay ranked second at Dh5.50 billion, followed by Al Barsha First at Dh4.42 billion.
The Racecourse area recorded the sharpest increase in the total value of rental contracts, rising 119.8 per cent, followed by Al Barsha South Fourth at 86.5 per cent, reflecting the expansion of rental activity and demand into emerging residential communities.