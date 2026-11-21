Ten days after the speech, with two days to go before trading, the Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended the listing. It cited a meeting between regulators and Ant’s leadership, along with changes to fintech regulation that could affect whether Ant met listing and disclosure requirements. China’s securities regulator said the changes could materially affect how the company was structured and how it made money. Ant suspended its Hong Kong debut the same day and moved to refund investors. Together, the listings would have raised about $37 billion, including extra shares in Shanghai, making it the world’s largest IPO at the time.