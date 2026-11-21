Six years after Ant’s record IPO collapsed, Ma is seen alongside Alibaba’s leaders again.
Dubai: When Jack Ma appeared in a short video for rural teachers in January 2021, it was his first public appearance in nearly three months. In that time, Ant Group’s planned $37 billion stock market debut had collapsed. Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares closed 8.5 per cent higher that day. Ma made few public appearances in the years that followed.
Ma has become more visible since February 2025, when he joined business leaders at a meeting where Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to protect the rights of private businesses and entrepreneurs. In March this year, Ma was back in front of teachers, this time at Hangzhou’s Yungu School, which he helped establish. Alibaba and Ant executives were there as he made the case for spending less time drilling pupils for exams and giving them more room for music, art and sport in the age of AI.
By June, he was in a rice field in Hangzhou, planting seedlings beside Alibaba chief executive Eddie Wu, technology chief Wu Zeming and chief scientist Zhou Jingren. After the outing, Alibaba partner Liu Zhenfei wrote to staff about what farming demanded. You plant when the season calls for it, he wrote, and endure when you have to.
Two months later, Ma bought more than HK$600 million ($76.5 million) of Alibaba shares, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the purchase. Alibaba was raising HK$80 billion to help pay for data centres and computing infrastructure. On November 19, the company reported that revenue from AI cloud and computing had risen 53 per cent in the September quarter. Revenue from the unit’s external customers rose 64 per cent.
Ma’s higher profile raises a question about how much influence he still has. He kept a seat on the five-member committee of the Alibaba Partnership, which can nominate a majority of the board. Wu, a fellow co-founder, runs Alibaba. At Ant, the financial technology company behind Alipay, a restructuring ended the voting arrangement that gave Ma control.
On October 24, 2020, Ma stood before bankers and officials at Shanghai’s Bund Summit and accused Chinese lenders of having a “pawnshop” mentality. He was taking aim at their reliance on collateral and arguing that financial regulation held back innovation. His own company had built a business arranging loans for consumers and small firms. Ant collected fees, while banks and other partners provided much of the money.
Ant could reach borrowers through an app they already used for everyday purchases. Alipay had 711 million monthly active users, and Ant reported 118 trillion yuan in mainland Chinese payment volume in the year to June 2020. Requiring online lenders to fund more of their own loans could change the economics of that business just as investors were preparing to buy into it.
Ten days after the speech, with two days to go before trading, the Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended the listing. It cited a meeting between regulators and Ant’s leadership, along with changes to fintech regulation that could affect whether Ant met listing and disclosure requirements. China’s securities regulator said the changes could materially affect how the company was structured and how it made money. Ant suspended its Hong Kong debut the same day and moved to refund investors. Together, the listings would have raised about $37 billion, including extra shares in Shanghai, making it the world’s largest IPO at the time.
The scrutiny extended to Alibaba. In April 2021, China’s market regulator fined the group 18.2 billion yuan, about $2.75 billion at the time, after finding that it had abused its dominant position in its dealings with merchants. At Ant, the change that cost Ma control came in January 2023. He had controlled more than half the votes through related entities. After Ant revised its voting arrangements, Reuters calculated that his voting power fell to about 6.2 per cent.
That July, Chinese authorities fined Ant about 7.1 billion yuan over violations involving consumer protection and payments, among other areas. A proposed share buyback then valued Ant at about $78.5 billion, roughly a quarter of the $315 billion valuation implied by its 2020 offer price.
Ma had stepped down as Alibaba’s executive chairman in 2019, a year before Ant’s IPO fell apart. Alibaba’s annual report lists him and current chairman Joe Tsai as the partnership’s only two “continuity partners”. The committee on which Ma sits oversees partnership elections and proposes board candidates, whom the partners vote on collectively. The partnership can nominate a majority of the board. At the time of the report, its nominees occupied four of Alibaba’s ten board seats.
Alibaba’s cloud and computing unit brought in nearly 61 billion yuan in the September quarter. Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation more than doubled to 8.8 billion yuan. On the same measure, the loss at its AI labs and applications unit widened to 10.5 billion yuan from 3.4 billion yuan a year earlier. Group revenue reached 271.52 billion yuan, about $40.7 billion, beating analysts’ estimates even as domestic e-commerce revenue fell 5 per cent.
Part of Alibaba’s cloud expansion is playing out in Dubai. Alibaba Cloud opened its second data centre in the emirate in October 2025 and said this September that it planned to add capacity in the UAE over the following 12 months. Ant’s overseas business also has a presence in the country. In 2023, payments processor Network International announced a partnership designed to enable Alipay+ wallet acceptance at more than 50,000 UAE merchants.
Ant itself has moved into digital health with its AQ app. Reuters calculated from Alibaba’s accounts that Ant earned about 10.6 billion yuan in the June quarter, up 26.6 per cent from a year earlier. Its Singapore-based affiliate, Ant International, began operating independently in 2024. Reuters reported in June that the overseas business was seeking $1 billion in private funding at a $10 billion valuation before the investment. Sources familiar with the plans said Ant International had yet to set a listing timetable. The fundraising concerns the overseas business and is separate from any potential IPO of Ant Group.
In 2021, a short video was enough to move Alibaba’s shares. This time, Ma has reportedly bought more shares of his own, and he still has a voice in the partnership that helps shape the board. The executive who now has to make Alibaba’s AI investment pay was beside him in the rice field.