ADX firms’ profits surge 19%, DFM firms’ earnings up 3.4%, led by telecoms, energy, realty
Dubai: Companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) earned combined profits of Dh77.5 billion in the third quarter of 2026. This against the Dh68.7 billion it reported in the same period a year earlier, results in a rise of 12.7 per cent.
So far, 134 companies have reported their Q3 earnings with 73 on ADX and 61 on DFM. Of these 71 posted higher profits, 51 recorded declines and 12 booked losses.
Foreign companies haven't changed much to the headline numbers. Without them, combined profit reached Dh75.46 billion, against Dh71.18 billion in the third quarter of 2025. This reflects a growth of 6.01 per cent and shows that companies continue to post profits despite the varying performance of companies and sectors.
ADX-listed companies generated the larger share. Earnings climbed 19% to Dh48.37 billion from Dh40.65 billion (YoY). Excluding foreign names, profit rose 19.69% to Dh47.28 billion. 38 companies grew, 28 declined and 7 made losses.
One deal dominated headlines and added a big chuck to the overall profits. Etisalat earned Dh11.24 billion in the quarter, against Dh2.99 billion. The result includes a gain of about Dh8 billion from the sale of its Vodafone stake. Without that gain, net profit rose 7 per cent. Revenue climbed 6.9% to Dh19.5 billion.
ADNOC Gas posted net income of $1.34 billion, double the previous quarter’s level. EBITDA rose 70 per cent from the second quarter to $2.03 billion. The board approved a quarterly dividend of $940 million, up 5 per cent, payable in December. The company managed to post robust results despite being impacted by the disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.
Aldar Properties lifted profit of 25 per cent to Dh1.9 billion. Development sales totaled Dh6.8 billion in the quarter, and the company introduced seven projects. Nine-month profit reached Dh7.1 billion, up 19 per cent.
Banks added to the total. First Abu Dhabi Bank earned Dh5.74 billion, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Dh3.56 billion.
DFM-listed companies grew albeit at a slower pace. Combined profit rose 3.42 per cent to Dh28.97 billion from Dh28.01 billion last year. The story changes for foreign players listed here as profits from them dropped 3.34 per cent. 33 companies posted growth, 23 saw declines and five reported losses.
Among those reporting stellar earnings, Emaar’s profit attributable to owners rose 5.6 per cent to Dh4.6 billion, on revenue up nearly 3 per cent at Dh13.6 billion. Nine-month profit climbed 16 per cent to Dh13.28 billion. DEWA climbed to Dh3.91 billion and Mashreq to Dh2.03 billion.
Telecom operator du lifted net profit 7.3% to Dh786 million, against Dh732 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 7.1% to Dh4.15 billion. The company also secured a 20-year renewal of its telecommunications licence during the quarter.
Parkin earned a record Dh199.2 million after tax, on revenue up 21 per cent to Dh415.2 million. Profit rose 27% from a year earlier, helped by parking fines, seasonal cards and developer parking. Nine-month profit climbed 25 per cent to Dh550.6 million.
Lenders and a food delivery operator however pulled the other way. Emirates NBD profits narrowed 1.48 per cent to Dh6.33 billion. Nine-month pre-tax profit rose 4 percent to Dh24.3 billion, held back by higher impairment charges. Dubai Islamic Bank dropped 3.4 percent to Dh1.80 billion. talabat lost 15.26 per cent, ending at Dh376.15 million.
Abu Dhabi companies now account for about 62% of the combined profit of the two markets.