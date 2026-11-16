talabat raises 2026 outlook again as third-quarter orders grow

Revenue rose 18% to $1.2b, net profit fell 15% amid higher spending on expansion
Dubai: talabat Holding raised its full-year 2026 financial forecasts for the second time after third-quarter gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 16% to $3 billion, supported by more customers, higher order frequency and larger purchases.
The Dubai-listed delivery company reported an 18% increase in quarterly revenue to $1.2 billion, while net profit declined 15% to $102 million as investments in food delivery and grocery operations weighed on margins.
Adjusted EBITDA fell 3% to $150 million, with its margin declining to 5% of GMV from 6% a year earlier. Free cash flow rose 41% to $141 million. GMV growth accelerated to 17% on a constant-currency basis, compared with 15% in the first half.
The GCC remained talabat's largest market, generating $2.3 billion in GMV, up 9% year-on-year. Non-GCC markets, comprising Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, recorded 43% growth to $736 million, increasing their share of total GMV to 25% from 20%.
talabat now expects full-year GMV growth of approximately 16% and revenue growth of 19%, both on a constant-currency basis. It forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $560 million to $570 million, net income of $360 million to $370 million and free cash flow of $440 million to $450 million.
The company said its $120 million investment programme to expand grocery delivery, its talabat pro subscription service and other offerings remains on track. Results also benefited from about $9 million in budgeted customer incentives that were not spent because food-delivery competition was less intense than anticipated.
“Building on the strong momentum in the first half of the year, growth accelerated in the third quarter, in both our Food and Grocery & Retail verticals and across our markets,” said Toon Gyssels, talabat's chief executive officer.
“We expect it to accelerate further in the fourth quarter, and this sustained performance gives us the confidence to raise our full-year guidance for the second time this year.”
talabat reported a net cash position of $711 million at the end of September. It has repurchased 225 million shares, representing 0.97% of issued capital, for $69 million since launching its buyback programme.