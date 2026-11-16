talabat raises 2026 outlook again as third-quarter orders grow

Dubai: talabat Holding raised its full-year 2026 financial forecasts for the second time after third-quarter gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 16% to $3 billion, supported by more customers, higher order frequency and larger purchases.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 3% to $150 million, with its margin declining to 5% of GMV from 6% a year earlier. Free cash flow rose 41% to $141 million. GMV growth accelerated to 17% on a constant-currency basis, compared with 15% in the first half.

The Dubai-listed delivery company reported an 18% increase in quarterly revenue to $1.2 billion, while net profit declined 15% to $102 million as investments in food delivery and grocery operations weighed on margins.

talabat reported a net cash position of $711 million at the end of September. It has repurchased 225 million shares, representing 0.97% of issued capital, for $69 million since launching its buyback programme.

“We expect it to accelerate further in the fourth quarter, and this sustained performance gives us the confidence to raise our full-year guidance for the second time this year.”

“Building on the strong momentum in the first half of the year, growth accelerated in the third quarter, in both our Food and Grocery & Retail verticals and across our markets,” said Toon Gyssels, talabat's chief executive officer.

The company said its $120 million investment programme to expand grocery delivery, its talabat pro subscription service and other offerings remains on track. Results also benefited from about $9 million in budgeted customer incentives that were not spent because food-delivery competition was less intense than anticipated.

talabat now expects full-year GMV growth of approximately 16% and revenue growth of 19%, both on a constant-currency basis. It forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $560 million to $570 million, net income of $360 million to $370 million and free cash flow of $440 million to $450 million.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.