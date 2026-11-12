EMSTEEL Q3 net profit surges 99% to Dh190 million

EMSTEEL reported revenues of Dh2.5 billion for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 15 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the prior year.

EMSTEEL reported EBITDA of Dh381 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase. EBITDA margin expanded to 15.3 per cent, compared to 13.1 per cent in Q3 2025. Net profit for the period amounted to Dh190 million, reflecting a 99 per cent YoY increase.

EMSTEEL’s Steel division reported revenues of Dh2.2 billion for the third quarter of 2026, a 15 per cent YoY growth, and generated EBITDA of Dh306 million, representing a 34 per cent YoY increase. Steel division EBITDA margin reached 13.7 per cent, compared to 11.9 per cent in Q3 2025. The YoY improvement was driven by disciplined SG&A cost control measures and a 17 per cent YoY increase in average selling prices for finished steel products. At the same time, the Steel division’s EBITDA margin declined from 18.2 per cent in Q2 2026 to 13.7 per cent in Q3 2026, primarily reflecting the impact of higher costs associated with the regional geopolitical situation. Inventories of raw materials acquired earlier in the year at lower landed costs were gradually replaced by newly supplied raw materials delivered through more expensive alternative logistics routes.

EMSTEEL’s Cement division recorded revenue of Dh252 million in the third quarter of 2026, representing a 12 per cent YoY increase, with EBITDA of Dh75 million, up 44 per cent YoY. In Q3 2026, the Cement division achieved an EBITDA margin of 29.7 per cent, up from 23.3 per cent last year. The Cement division’s solid financial performance was supported by continued strong market demand. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the Q3 2025 performance of the Pipes & Other segment, which was divested in December 2025, the Cement division’s EBITDA increased by 73 per cent YoY.

During the third quarter of 2026, EMSTEEL recorded total steel sales volumes, comprising finished steel products and billets, of 770,000 tonnes, representing a 5 per cent decline compared to Q3 2025, primarily reflecting constraints on exports of heavy sections and sheet piles. Cement and clinker sales volumes increased by 12 per cent YoY, reaching 921,000 tonnes, reflecting continued strong demand for cement products during the period.

As of September 30, 2026, EMSTEEL maintained a robust net cash position of Dh1.8 billion, compared to Dh1.2 billion as of December 31, 2025, and Dh1.6 billion as of June 30, 2026.