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Emirates Stallions Group H1 2026 net profit rises 44% to Dh166.3 million

Development and HR businesses lift first-half profit to Dh166.3 million

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Emirates Stallions Group H1 2026 net profit rises 44% to Dh166.3 million

Dubai: Emirates Stallions Group reported a 44% increase in first-half net profit to Dh166.30 million, supported by improved efficiencies and contributions from its development and human resources businesses.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30 rose 8% from a year earlier to Dh766.69 million, while operational profit before tax increased 47% to Dh193.48 million.

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Gross profit climbed 19% to Dh263.64 million during the period, the Abu Dhabi-listed subsidiary of International Holding Company said on Wednesday.

Development and HR businesses support growth

The company attributed its first-half performance to operational improvements, capital allocation and contributions from its diversified portfolio, particularly its development and human resources divisions.

Portfolio optimisation measures also contributed to profitability during the period, while the group continued to pursue its growth and investment plans.

“The first half benefited from disciplined execution, improved efficiencies and prudent capital management across our businesses. Our Development and Human Resources verticals delivered particularly strong contributions during the period, while our streamlined portfolio further strengthened profitability,” Emirates Stallions Group CEO Kayed Ali Khorma said.

“We remain focused on executing our strategic growth initiatives, enhancing operational efficiency across our businesses and investing in opportunities that support sustainable profitable growth.”

Assets rise to Dh4.8 billion

Total assets increased 11% to Dh4.8 billion, while total equity rose 10% to Dh3.2 billion.

“Our performance demonstrates the strength of ESG's diversified portfolio and the value of building businesses with long-term fundamentals. As we continue to invest across our priority sectors, we remain focused on expanding our asset base, maintaining financial discipline and creating lasting value for our shareholders,” Chairman Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri said.

“The opportunities we continue to identify across our diversified businesses provide a strong foundation for long-term growth.”

Dh1 billion Reem Island project launched

Emirates Stallions Group continued to expand its portfolio during the first half, including the launch of Rotana Residences on Al Reem Island.

The branded residential project has an estimated gross development value of about Dh1 billion and expands the group’s presence in the UAE property market.

Subsidiaries across the group’s portfolio also recorded positive operational and commercial performance during the six-month period, supporting the overall financial results.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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