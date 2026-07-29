Development and HR businesses lift first-half profit to Dh166.3 million
Dubai: Emirates Stallions Group reported a 44% increase in first-half net profit to Dh166.30 million, supported by improved efficiencies and contributions from its development and human resources businesses.
Revenue for the six months ended June 30 rose 8% from a year earlier to Dh766.69 million, while operational profit before tax increased 47% to Dh193.48 million.
Gross profit climbed 19% to Dh263.64 million during the period, the Abu Dhabi-listed subsidiary of International Holding Company said on Wednesday.
The company attributed its first-half performance to operational improvements, capital allocation and contributions from its diversified portfolio, particularly its development and human resources divisions.
Portfolio optimisation measures also contributed to profitability during the period, while the group continued to pursue its growth and investment plans.
“The first half benefited from disciplined execution, improved efficiencies and prudent capital management across our businesses. Our Development and Human Resources verticals delivered particularly strong contributions during the period, while our streamlined portfolio further strengthened profitability,” Emirates Stallions Group CEO Kayed Ali Khorma said.
“We remain focused on executing our strategic growth initiatives, enhancing operational efficiency across our businesses and investing in opportunities that support sustainable profitable growth.”
Total assets increased 11% to Dh4.8 billion, while total equity rose 10% to Dh3.2 billion.
“Our performance demonstrates the strength of ESG's diversified portfolio and the value of building businesses with long-term fundamentals. As we continue to invest across our priority sectors, we remain focused on expanding our asset base, maintaining financial discipline and creating lasting value for our shareholders,” Chairman Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri said.
“The opportunities we continue to identify across our diversified businesses provide a strong foundation for long-term growth.”
Emirates Stallions Group continued to expand its portfolio during the first half, including the launch of Rotana Residences on Al Reem Island.
The branded residential project has an estimated gross development value of about Dh1 billion and expands the group’s presence in the UAE property market.
Subsidiaries across the group’s portfolio also recorded positive operational and commercial performance during the six-month period, supporting the overall financial results.