Seven ways Emirates’ record results could benefit travellers and UAE residents

Emirates’ strongest ever half-year profit sets the stage for better services
These numbers reflect the Group’s financial strength and set the stage for a series of improvements that could directly benefit customers in the UAE and beyond.
The Group’s strong profitability is enabling continued investment across Emirates and dnata. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group said the companies have “invested billions to continually enhance our products and services, to bring new products to market, to improve our operations through innovation and technology.”
For travellers, that translates into more product upgrades, strengthened digital services and a wider range of touchpoints across the network.
Emirates expects to keep expanding capacity as more A350 aircraft enter service, giving the airline greater flexibility to open new routes and increase frequencies on high-demand destinations. Sheikh Ahmed said the Group looks forward to “increasing our capacity to grow revenues as new A350 aircraft join the Emirates fleet.”
Additional aircraft usually mean improved seat availability during peak periods and greater network depth across Asia, Europe and Africa.
A strong first half often translates into recruitment tailwinds. Emirates has already launched major hiring drives, including pilots for Direct Entry Captain, Accelerated Command and First Officer programmes.
The airline’s newly opened flight crew training centre signals further expansion as the fleet grows. A larger workforce supports smoother operations, reduced delays and improved service levels during the busiest travel periods.
Twenty-three aircraft with refreshed interiors entered service during the period, part of Emirates’ multi-billion-dollar retrofit programme. The upgrades continue to roll out across the fleet, giving more passengers access to the airline’s latest Business Class and Premium Economy cabins.
This programme is one of the most visible customer benefits arising from the Group’s strong financial position.
The Group paid the remaining Dh2 billion of the Dh6 billion dividend declared for the last financial year. While this is aimed at the shareholder, it reflects the Group’s ability to sustain long-term investment while maintaining financial discipline.
A strong balance sheet brings stability across operations, planning and customer offerings.
Emirates opened “Emirates First” at Dubai Airport, a private check-in facility for First Class customers and Platinum Skywards members. The space gives top-tier travellers a faster, more seamless experience before departure.
The airline also accelerated the rollout of new retail stores in global markets including Accra, Bangkok, Geneva, Jakarta, Mauritius, Osaka, Seoul and Singapore.
dnata launched its Marhaba hospitality brand in the United Kingdom, adding new lounge capacity and service options for passengers travelling through the region.
The company also invested in WonderMiles to strengthen corporate travel offerings and continued to expand its global airport operations.
The Emirates Group's revenue reached Dh75.4 billion, supported by steady global travel demand and a clear preference for the airline’s premium cabins.
Sheikh Ahmed attributed the performance to strong market appetite and consistent reinvestment in customer experience. “The Group has once again delivered an outstanding performance, surpassing our half-year results of last year to achieve a new record profit for H1 2025-2,” he said. “I’m delighted to note that Emirates maintains its position as the world’s most profitable airline for this half-year reporting period.”
The Group closed the period with Dh56 billion in cash, its highest level on record, and continued to invest in new aircraft, upgraded facilities and global expansion. Sheikh Ahmed said the Group’s strong profitability enables it “to scale up our proven business models in concert with Dubai’s growth as a global city of choice for talent, for businesses, and for tourists.”
For travellers, that momentum is expected to support better service consistency, more route options, improved cabin products and a broader ecosystem of airport and hospitality services.
