Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, chief executive, points to cash generation. “Cash generation strengthened markedly,” he notes. Net debt to EBITDA fell to 2.29 times from 2.45 times at the end of Q2, well inside the 5 times covenant. That gives Salik “considerable flexibility to pursue its growth priorities,” he adds.

Mattar Al Tayer, chairman, credits the business model. The results “reflect the strength of its business model, operational efficiency, and ability to capitalize on Dubai’s rapid economic and urban growth,” he said.

Growth plans lean on Dubai’s expansion. Al Haddad flags a population projected to reach 5.8 million by 2040. The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan expands five urban centres, three of them near Salik’s Sheikh Zayed Road gates.