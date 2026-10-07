Salik to pay 9.3872 fils per share after H1 profit falls 8.7% to Dh704 million
sending the Dubai: Salik Company has approved an interim cash dividend of Dh704.04 million for the first half of 2026, equivalent to 9.3872 fils per share, with the payout representing almost 100 per cent of the company’s net profit for the period.
The Dubai toll-gate operator said its board, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, approved the distribution at a meeting on Tuesday. The last day for entitlement to the dividend is October 14, with the shareholder register closing on October 16.
Salik has maintained a policy of distributing 100 per cent of distributable net profit to shareholders. In 2025, it distributed Dh619.8 million for the second half of 2024 and Dh770.9 million for the first half of 2025. It subsequently proposed a Dh890.3 million dividend for the second half of 2025, equivalent to 11.8712 fils per share.
For comparison, Salik paid Dh550 million for the second half of 2023 and Dh544.7 million for the first half of 2024. Its total dividends for 2023 reached about Dh1.1 billion.
The latest distribution comes as Salik continues to expand beyond tolling into digital mobility and parking services. Ancillary revenue reached Dh17.2 million in H1 2026, almost doubling from a year earlier, supported by partnerships including parking payment solutions with Parkonic, Dubai Mall and Dubai Airports.
Salik is also expanding its mobility business through partnerships with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority and Shamal, while its core tolling business continues to benefit from Dubai’s population, tourism and economic growth. The company operates under a 49-year concession agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority running until 2071.