Aramex and Salama lead the rankings with profit growth of 759 and 590 per cent
Dubai: A number of companies listed on the UAE’s stock markets reported substantial profit growth in the first nine months of 2026, supported by stronger economic activity, business expansion and improved operational efficiency, with some recording increases of more than 700 per cent.
Logistics company Aramex led the list, reporting a 759 per cent increase in net profit to Dh112.2 million in the January–September period, up from Dh13.1 million a year earlier. The company benefited from higher revenue and improved operating profitability.
According to Al Bayan newspaper, insurance company Salama ranked second, with net profit rising by 590 per cent to Dh44.8 million, compared with Dh6.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025, supported by improved operational performance and a recovery in its insurance business.
United Foods Company ranked third, with net profit increasing by 119 per cent to Dh43.3 million, up from Dh19.8 million a year earlier, supported by stronger demand and more efficient cost management.
Engineering and construction company Drake & Scull International ranked fourth, reporting a 74 per cent increase in net profit to Dh19.4 million from Dh11.1 million, pointing to continued improvement in its financial position.
Etihad Energy Holding, formerly known as Gulf Navigation Holding, recorded a 62 per cent increase in net profit to Dh19.4 million from Dh12 million, supported by the performance of its core energy storage business.
Financial services company Al Ramz Corporation posted a 46 per cent increase in net profit to Dh47.4 million, compared with Dh32.4 million in the first nine months of 2025.
Sukoon Insurance recorded a similar growth rate of 46 per cent, with net profit attributable to shareholders rising to Dh372.9 million from Dh255.9 million.
Orient Takaful reported a 38 per cent increase in net profit to Dh78.6 million, compared with Dh57 million a year earlier, supported by growth in its insurance business and improved investment returns.
ALEC Holdings recorded the highest profit in absolute terms among the 10 companies, with earnings attributable to shareholders rising by 37 per cent to Dh589.2 million from Dh430.1 million.
Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance rounded out the list with a 34 per cent increase in net profit to Dh53.6 million, up from Dh40.1 million.
Insurance accounted for four of the 10 companies on the list, with Salama, Sukoon Insurance, Orient Takaful and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance benefiting from improved business conditions and expanding operations.
The figures also highlighted the diversity of sectors contributing to earnings growth, including logistics, energy, financial services, construction and food manufacturing.
Companies that reported relatively modest earnings in 2025 recorded some of the sharpest percentage increases this year, particularly Aramex and Salama. Meanwhile, companies with substantially larger earnings, such as ALEC Holdings and Sukoon Insurance, continued to deliver double-digit profit growth.