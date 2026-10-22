ADCB nine-month profit jumps 27% to Dh10.3 billion as lending grows

UAE lender's assets reach Dh890 billion, with customer loans rising Dh66b in nine months
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) reported a 27 per cent increase in net profit after tax to Dh10.296 billion for the first nine months of 2026, supported by higher lending, deposit growth and stronger non-interest income.
Profit before tax rose 28 per cent year-on-year to Dh11.670 billion, while operating income increased 10 per cent to Dh18.306 billion.
In the third quarter, net profit after tax climbed 15 per cent to Dh3.559 billion, while profit before tax reached Dh4.063 billion, marking the bank's 21st consecutive quarter of profit growth.
Non-interest income rose 21 per cent to Dh6.964 billion during the nine-month period, accounting for 38 per cent of total operating income.
The bank's return on average equity after tax improved by 144 basis points to 16.2 per cent, while its cost-to-income ratio declined by 40 basis points to 27.3 per cent, reflecting improved operating efficiency.
ADCB's total assets reached Dh890 billion at the end of September, up 20 per cent from a year earlier and 15 per cent since the start of 2026.
Net customer loans increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Dh469 billion, with the bank adding Dh66 billion in net lending during the first nine months. This represented growth of 16 per cent since the beginning of the year.
Customer deposits rose 16 per cent year-on-year to Dh558 billion, an increase of Dh58 billion since December 2025, equivalent to 12 per cent growth.
Ala'a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADCB, said the bank maintained its accelerated growth trajectory during the third quarter.
He attributed the sustained performance to ADCB's market position, business model and disciplined execution of its strategic priorities.