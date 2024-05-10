Dubai: The DFM-listed logistics company Aramex delivered a near 100 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter 2024, marking a strong return to growth ways. Net profit totalled Dh46.5 million, up from Dh23.9 million, which is a gain of 95 per cent year-on-year.

This was brought on by revenues of Dh1.5 billion, a gain of 8 per cent, and ‘with strong contributions from all product lines’. Its international express set up a sizeable part of the volumes handled, growing at 44 per cent. The domestic express and freight forwarding lines turned in a ‘resilient’ performance. “Logistics and supply chain solutions maintained a stable performance in Q1-2024, despite the challenges associated with currency devaluations in Egypt which negatively,” said a statement.

In the recent past, the Dubai headquartered Aramex had been working on expanding its higher margin services, analysts say, as the wider logistics industry saw some significant changes in a post-Covid environment. Ecommerce generated deliveries continue to help the logistics operator, while the business environment across GCC economies remains on an upswing, which too would help, analysts say.

Bring down debt

This year, Aramex will also focus on debt repayment of around $50 million to $70 million in a bid to ‘lower interest rate expenses in today’s high rate environment’.

“We will also maintain capex at similar levels to last year, to continue investments in critical projects such as warehouse expansion, automations and technology rollout,” said Othman Aljeda, CEO.

Gross profit margin Aramex's group-wide gross profit shot up 10% to Dh395 million in the first quarter of 2024. "Notably, the gross profit margin for Q1-2024 stood at 26%, marking a 70-bps improvement from the same period previous year, while the EBITDA margin increased by 110-bps to 12% compared to Q1-2023," the company said in a statement.

Focus on costs

According to Aljeda, “We anticipate Q2- and Q3-2024 to continue to deliver volume growth YoY, albeit at a softer rate compared to the levels seen during the peak seasons in Q1-2024 and in Q4-2023 due to seasonality.