Drake & Scull profit rises 73% as nine-month revenue doubles

Revenue rose to Dh270.3 million from Dh134.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, the company said on November 11. That was an increase of Dh135.4 million, while net profit rose by Dh8.2 million.

Dubai: Drake & Scull International’s net profit rose 73% to Dh19.4 million in the first nine months of 2026 as work progressed across its projects and revenue doubled. The Dubai-based engineering and construction group earned Dh11.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

“Revenue has doubled this year and profit is up 73%, which reflects the work our teams are delivering across the business,” said Muin El Saleh, Group CEO of Drake & Scull International.

Construction continued at Drake & Scull’s own property development in Majan, Dubai. The company said the project was nearing launch and management was still assessing when to bring it to market.

Prestige One appointed Drake & Scull as the main contractor for its Berkeley Square development under a contract worth about Dh128 million. The company said work was also under way on the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for the Ritz-Carlton Residences.

“The momentum in these results comes from consistent delivery on the ground,” said Mustafa Kheriba, Managing Director of Drake & Scull International. “We will keep that discipline as we take on the projects ahead.”

Total equity increased to Dh213.3 million at the end of September from Dh195.4 million at the end of 2025. Total assets fell to Dh556.7 million from Dh610.8 million over the same period, while cash and bank balances stood at Dh176 million at the end of September.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.