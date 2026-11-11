GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Drake & Scull profit rises 73% as nine-month revenue doubles

The Dubai contractor won Dh128 million contract for Prestige One’s Berkeley Square project

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Drake & Scull profit rises 73% as nine-month revenue doubles
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Drake & Scull International’s net profit rose 73% to Dh19.4 million in the first nine months of 2026 as work progressed across its projects and revenue doubled. The Dubai-based engineering and construction group earned Dh11.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose to Dh270.3 million from Dh134.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, the company said on November 11. That was an increase of Dh135.4 million, while net profit rose by Dh8.2 million.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Total equity increased to Dh213.3 million at the end of September from Dh195.4 million at the end of 2025. Total assets fell to Dh556.7 million from Dh610.8 million over the same period, while cash and bank balances stood at Dh176 million at the end of September.

“The momentum in these results comes from consistent delivery on the ground,” said Mustafa Kheriba, Managing Director of Drake & Scull International. “We will keep that discipline as we take on the projects ahead.”

New contract adds to secured work

Prestige One appointed Drake & Scull as the main contractor for its Berkeley Square development under a contract worth about Dh128 million. The company said work was also under way on the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for the Ritz-Carlton Residences.

Construction continued at Drake & Scull’s own property development in Majan, Dubai. The company said the project was nearing launch and management was still assessing when to bring it to market.

“Revenue has doubled this year and profit is up 73%, which reflects the work our teams are delivering across the business,” said Muin El Saleh, Group CEO of Drake & Scull International.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai property

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Aramex Q3 profit surges 817% as revenue hits record

Aramex Q3 profit surges 817% as revenue hits record

3m read
Union Properties' nine-month revenue jumps 58%

Union Properties' nine-month revenue jumps 58%

2m read
Sukoon achieves 45% profit surge in Q3, driven by strong underwriting and investments

Sukoon posts robust Q3 as profit surges 45% to Dh438.4m

2m read
The du headquarters at Dubai Hills

du nine-month profit rises 10.8% to Dh2.4 billion

3m read