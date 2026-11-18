But the upgrade in seats was only the beginning. Drake revealed that he was giving the family $100,000. He also offered them his courtside seats for Wednesday's game (Thursday morning in UAE) against the Washington Wizards.

The recipients were Mackenzie and her son Ezekiel, who had originally bought tickets in the upper bowl. The pair were selected to move down to the second row on the baseline, where they were introduced to Drake by in-arena host Strizzy.

The gesture came during OVO Night at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (Wednesday morning in UAE), when the Raptors hosted the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks. Drake, who was sitting in his customary courtside spot near the Raptors bench, took time during the game to make the surprise announcement.

While the defeat was another setback for the Raptors, Mackenzie and Ezekiel had plenty to take away from the night. After arriving with regular seats, they left with a $100,000 gift and another chance to watch their team from courtside.

The contest remained close late in the fourth quarter, with the teams tied at 102 before Knicks star Jalen Brunson made a decisive three-pointer with just over a minute remaining. Raptors guard Ja’Kobe Walter was called for a foul on the attempt, and a subsequent review saw the officials upgrade it to a flagrant foul.

The Raptors’ result, meanwhile, did not provide much for the home supporters to celebrate. Toronto lost 111-102 to the Knicks, extending its losing streak to five games and slipping to a 5-9 record.

Both Mackenzie and Ezekiel appeared stunned by the announcement. The mother and son embraced Drake and thanked him for the unexpected gift, with Mackenzie managing to say: “That’s amazing.” She was also visibly emotional by Drake’s gesture.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.