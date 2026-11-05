Lakers make historic Luka Doncic announcement after Kings game

But the night belonged to Doncic, who delivered another outstanding performance with 40 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. According to Jovan Buha, the Lakers announced that he had become the first player in NBA history to record six consecutive games with at least 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and five three-pointers.

The result takes the Lakers to six wins from eight games, with only two defeats so far. They remain among the top teams in the Western Conference as they look to build momentum early in the campaign. Austin Reaves also played an important role in the win, providing support for Doncic by adding 21 points.

The Lakers will look to carry their form into their next match against Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Cup group stage, with Doncic’s record-breaking run adding another dimension to their start to the season.

Sacramento, meanwhile, struggled to keep pace despite contributions from rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and Zach LaVine. Acuff emerged as one of the Kings’ leading scorers with 22 points, while LaVine’s 21-point contribution remained an important part of their backcourt.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.