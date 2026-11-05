GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Lakers make historic Luka Doncic announcement after Kings game

Luka Doncic sets NBA record in Lakers' win over Kings

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on November 4, 2026 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on November 4, 2026 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
AFP-ROCKY WIDNER

Dubai: The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive start to the NBA season with a 116-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 centre, extending their winning streak to three games.

The result takes the Lakers to six wins from eight games, with only two defeats so far. They remain among the top teams in the Western Conference as they look to build momentum early in the campaign. Austin Reaves also played an important role in the win, providing support for Doncic by adding 21 points. 

But the night belonged to Doncic, who delivered another outstanding performance with 40 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. According to Jovan Buha, the Lakers announced that he had become the first player in NBA history to record six consecutive games with at least 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and five three-pointers.

The Slovenian has been in exceptional scoring form, giving the Lakers a major offensive weapon as they chase a strong start under their new-look line-up.

Sacramento, meanwhile, struggled to keep pace despite contributions from rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and Zach LaVine. Acuff emerged as one of the Kings’ leading scorers with 22 points, while LaVine’s 21-point contribution remained an important part of their backcourt.

The Lakers will look to carry their form into their next match against Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Cup group stage, with Doncic’s record-breaking run adding another dimension to their start to the season.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream talks to the media after the game against the Golden State Valkyries during Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 21, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angel Reese accused of “disrespecting” national anthem

2m read
Yaxel Lendeborg and Luka Doncic

Yaxel loses all respect for Luka Doncic after NBA debut

2m read
Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream looks on during the game against the New York Liberty during Semi-Finals Game 3 on October 9, 2026 at Barclays Center Arena in Brooklyn, New York.

Reese facing punishment after reaching WNBA Finals

2m read
Luka Doncic and Fiancee Anamaria Goltes

"Can’t go through another season": Doncic on separation

2m read