Lakers make historic Luka Doncic announcement after Kings game

Luka Doncic sets NBA record in Lakers' win over Kings
Dubai: The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive start to the NBA season with a 116-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 centre, extending their winning streak to three games.
The result takes the Lakers to six wins from eight games, with only two defeats so far. They remain among the top teams in the Western Conference as they look to build momentum early in the campaign. Austin Reaves also played an important role in the win, providing support for Doncic by adding 21 points.
But the night belonged to Doncic, who delivered another outstanding performance with 40 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. According to Jovan Buha, the Lakers announced that he had become the first player in NBA history to record six consecutive games with at least 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and five three-pointers.
The Slovenian has been in exceptional scoring form, giving the Lakers a major offensive weapon as they chase a strong start under their new-look line-up.
Sacramento, meanwhile, struggled to keep pace despite contributions from rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and Zach LaVine. Acuff emerged as one of the Kings’ leading scorers with 22 points, while LaVine’s 21-point contribution remained an important part of their backcourt.
The Lakers will look to carry their form into their next match against Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Cup group stage, with Doncic’s record-breaking run adding another dimension to their start to the season.