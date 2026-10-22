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Warriors' Yaxel Lendeborg loses respect for Luka Doncic after NBA debut

Yaxel Lendeborg calls out Luka Doncic for constant complaints in NBA debut

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Yaxel Lendeborg and Luka Doncic
Yaxel Lendeborg and Luka Doncic
AFP

Dubai: Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has taken aim at Luka Doncic after a heated exchange with the Los Angeles Lakers star during his NBA debut, claiming the Slovenian’s constant complaints to referees cost him his respect.

The Lakers beat the Warriors 127-105 in their season opener on Wednesday, but the result was not the only talking point. Lendeborg and Doncic went back and forth throughout the game, with the Lakers star also trash-talking the rookie after making a spectacular half-court shot at the buzzer to end the first half.

“I had a lot of respect for him, you know, just watching. I didn’t really watch the NBA much, I just watch highlights seeing him kill people all the time,” Lendeborg said in the post-game press conference.

“But then being in there first hand, just watching all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect man. Like, that was awful.”

The rookie insisted his frustration was not about individual foul calls but Doncic’s repeated complaints during the contest.

“It’s not about the foul being called. It’s about him complaining the entire game. And then you get the foul called, congratulations bro. And then you talk to me like you did something great bro. Come on. That’s just weak you know,” he added.

Lendeborg admitted the confrontation affected him during his first NBA appearance, saying his respect for the Lakers star was now “gone”.

Doncic led Los Angeles with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Austin Reaves added 23 points. Walker Kessler also impressed with 26 points on perfect shooting.

Lendeborg finished with 12 points for Golden State, matching Gui Santos’ total, as the Warriors struggled to contain the Lakers’ attack.

The exchange added an early rivalry subplot to the new NBA season, with the teams set to meet again later in the campaign.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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