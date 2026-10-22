“It’s not about the foul being called. It’s about him complaining the entire game. And then you get the foul called, congratulations bro. And then you talk to me like you did something great bro. Come on. That’s just weak you know,” he added.

“I had a lot of respect for him, you know, just watching. I didn’t really watch the NBA much, I just watch highlights seeing him kill people all the time,” Lendeborg said in the post-game press conference.

The Lakers beat the Warriors 127-105 in their season opener on Wednesday, but the result was not the only talking point. Lendeborg and Doncic went back and forth throughout the game, with the Lakers star also trash-talking the rookie after making a spectacular half-court shot at the buzzer to end the first half.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.