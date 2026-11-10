On a quarter on quarter basis, the company reported a total income of Dh415.2 million, up 21 per cent. Net profits are up 27 per cent at Dh199.2 million. The company also showed an EBITDA of Dh255 million, up 28 per cent, at a 61 per cent margin. They also grew the number of parking spaces to 272.5k, up 24 per cent