Name a Dubai park and win cash prizes: Here’s how

Residents in 11 neighbourhoods can suggest names for 35 new parks until December 9
Dubai: What if the park where your children play or your family spends winter evenings carried a name you suggested? Dubai residents now have a chance to name one of 35 new community parks opening this winter — and win Dh2,500 for their creativity.
Dubai Municipality has launched the ‘Name Your Park’ initiative, inviting residents across 11 neighbourhoods to suggest names that reflect their community’s identity, history and UAE heritage.
The competition is open to residents of all ages, including children, with a total prize pool of Dh87,500. Each of the 35 winning entries will receive Dh2,500, and the selected names will become part of Dubai’s growing network of public parks.
Residents have until December 9, 2026, to submit their suggestions online, while the winning names will be announced at a public event later that month.
The initiative is open to residents living in Al Khawaneej, Al Mizhar, Muhaisnah, Al Barsha, Al Warqa, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Al Margham, Al Lisaili, Al Nahda and Ghadeer Al Tair.
Whether it is a child’s imaginative idea, a name inspired by local traditions or a suggestion reflecting the history of a neighbourhood, Dubai Municipality is encouraging residents to contribute.
The initiative comes as Dubai prepares to open 35 new community parks during the winter season, creating additional outdoor spaces where families can gather, children can play and neighbours can enjoy recreational activities.
According to Dubai Municipality, suggested names should meet six key criteria.
They must reflect the neighbourhood’s identity, history, local significance or future aspirations, while conveying a positive and welcoming message.
Names should also be distinctive within Dubai’s existing public parks network, easy to pronounce, spell and remember in both Arabic and English, and suitable for use on official signs and maps.
Importantly, the names should remain meaningful for future generations. Dubai Public Parks will evaluate eligible submissions and select the winning names.
Mohamed Ahli, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said the initiative aims to strengthen residents’ sense of belonging by allowing them to participate in shaping their neighbourhoods.
“Every neighbourhood in Dubai has its own identity, history and stories, and we want our new parks to reflect the character of the communities they serve,” he said.
“Through ‘Name Your Park’, we are inviting residents to share their ideas from the very beginning, whether from children, parents or those who have lived in the neighbourhood for many years.”
Ahli said every suggestion should capture what makes a neighbourhood special and help create a lasting connection between residents and their shared public spaces.
He added that the opening of 35 parks this winter represents the first phase of a broader initiative that could eventually extend to other neighbourhoods as new parks are developed.
The programme is part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to involve communities in the development of recreational spaces and encourage residents to take an active role in shaping their surroundings.
Residents can submit their suggestions through the official Dubai Municipality website. The selected names will be announced at a public event in December, giving 35 residents the opportunity to leave a lasting mark on their communities.
Submission deadline: December 9, 2026
Prize: Dh2,500 per selected name
Total prize pool: Dh87,500
Winners announced: December 2026