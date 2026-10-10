Look: Two Dubai attractions that will open this week and two that are already calling your name

First up, we’ve got Dubai Safari Park, which opens on Oct 12 just in time for the mid-term October break. For an instructive visit for the young ones, keep an eye out on week one’s wild offerings that will teach children about conservation and protection even as it introduces them to wild cats and other untamed beasts. At this time, they can explore six themed zones that echo the landscapes of different natural habitats and see live presentations and take part in animal interactions.

Then we’ve got Global Village on our radars – where you can see people, art, and specialities from around the world. There are musical performances just as there are kiosks with food, skincare, and an outdoor arcade area that will have you flexing your muscles as you race to win yourself a souvinear. Keep your phone battery charged for those viral clips and your eyes open – you never know who you’ll see next to you while walking at this family-friendly destination.

October 8 saw this garden bloom. The lush gardens are home to artwork grown out of plants – a bit reminiscent of Edward Sissorhands’ handywork. Every year, there are more than a 150 million flowers that grow in this 72,000 square metre area. There’s a floral clock and a giant dancing woman sculpture here – and a corridor of umbrellas that will enchant and make you feel like you are walking through a fairytale.

Whether you like the idea of a room made of Lego, to swish in speeding roller coasters, or get merch supporting Read Madrid club, you’ll find yourself entertained at Dubai Parks and Resorts, which began letting visitors in on Oct 7. If you truly want to enjoy your time here though, you’ve got to do your homework – with three theme parks and one water park, you’ll find one day just won’t cut it. As for what’s in each area, here is your cheat sheet:

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.