Season 15 of Dubai Miracle Garden blooms with over 200 million flowers
Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden has reopened for its 15th season, bringing back its famous floral displays alongside free birthday tickets for UAE residents and, for the first time, a different themed celebration every week.
Speaking to Gulf News at the opening on Thursday, Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Group CEO of Dubai Miracle Garden, confirmed that the attraction will continue offering complimentary birthday tickets to UAE residents, along with discounts for accompanying family and friends.
“We will continue our free entry on birthdays for visitors and discounts for accompanying friends and family. UAE residents with a valid Emirates ID can get two complimentary tickets,” he said.
According to the garden's website, UAE residents celebrating their birthdays between October and May can register online to receive two complimentary tickets, delivered by email and WhatsApp two days before their birthday. Visitors also receive a discount coupon upon registration.
The garden's website also has a section for promotional free tickets, which may be offered in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis. However, no such promotions were active on the website at the time of writing, and their availability is not guaranteed.
The garden officially welcomed visitors back on October 8, slightly later than originally planned.
Hammadih told Gulf News that weather conditions had pushed back the opening by a couple of weeks.
“The garden delayed its opening by a couple of weeks because of the weather, but it is now blooming and improving as the outdoor season starts,” he said.
He added that although conditions remain humid, the team expects the weather to improve as Dubai moves into its cooler months.
The summer closure, he explained, is also an opportunity to prepare new attractions and improve the visitor experience.
“When we close for the summer, we aren't just closed. We are thinking of new ways to improve and taking care of the garden, new blooms and varieties of flowers,” he said.
One of the biggest changes this season is the introduction of weekly themed celebrations, designed to encourage families and residents to return throughout the season rather than visit just once.
Under the theme Fifteen Years, Blooming Together, the garden will introduce a programme connecting floral displays with cultural celebrations, community activities and live entertainment.
Hammadih said the focus this year is on bringing the garden closer to the UAE's diverse communities.
“As we mark our 15th season, Dubai Miracle Garden continues to bring people together through shared experiences. Our weekly programme gives families a new reason to return, with cultural celebrations, live entertainment and activities to enjoy throughout the season,” he said.
The opening months will feature activities marking Pink October, United Nations Day, UAE Flag Day and Diwali, alongside live music, family entertainment and fitness activities during the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
Special celebrations are also planned for Commemoration Day and Eid Al Etihad, with themes inspired by local traditions and national occasions.
The 15th season was officially inaugurated by Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Miracle Group.
“For fifteen seasons, Dubai Miracle Garden has grown alongside Dubai and its people. This season is dedicated to the community that made it possible, particularly the families and residents who return year after year,” he said.
Spread across 72,000 square metres in Al Barsha South 3, the garden features more than 200 million flowers and over 150 flower varieties.
Visitors can also explore more than 50 floral displays, including the Emirates A380 floral installation, floral castle and floral clock.
Since opening in 2013, Dubai Miracle Garden has welcomed millions of visitors and earned multiple Guinness World Records for its elaborate floral installations.
Although it remains one of Dubai's popular seasonal attractions, the garden has not announced a specific visitor target for the new season.
Season dates: October 8, 2026, to May 31, 2027
Weekdays: 9am to 9pm
Weekends: 9am to 11pm
Adult tickets: From Dh105
Children's tickets: From Dh84
Children under three: Free entry
Location: Al Barsha South 3, Dubai
Visitors can check the garden's official website for ticket bookings, birthday offers and any active promotions.