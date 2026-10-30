‘As long as I’m alive, I still have hope’: Filipino expat battling cancer wins Dh100,000 in Big Ticket

UAE resident will use the prize for her ongoing treatment and medication
Dubai: A Filipino expatriate who has been living in the UAE since 2006 has won Dh100,000 in Big Ticket’s Dear Big Ticket Season 4 campaign, offering her family much-needed financial support as she continues her battle with cancer.
Arlene Jimenez, 44, has been among six winners announced following weeks of public voting and community support. A homemaker, she has been battling cancer since 2016 and stepped away from work to focus on her treatment and health.
Her biggest wish is to be there for her two children, aged 17 and 13, as they grow up and reach important milestones.
“As long as I'm alive, I still have hope. All I want is to continue fighting and be there to see my children grow up,” said Jimenez.
When Jimenez has found out that her story was shortlisted for Dear Big Ticket, she was already touched by the response from the public.
The number of people who have voted for her gave her a sense of gratitude and encouragement. However, she had no idea that she actually won when she was invited to the Big Ticket office, believing the visit was for verification.
“It was completely unexpected. Just being shortlisted made me feel like a winner, so when I found out I had actually won, I was overwhelmed. My heart was so full, and I felt incredibly grateful to everyone who voted for me,” shared Jimenez.
Jimenez has planned to use the Dh100,000 towards her ongoing cancer treatment and medication, helping ease the financial pressure on her family.
The win will allow her to continue focusing on her health while holding on to the hope of being present for her children’s future milestones.
“This is such a big help for me and my family. It means I can continue my medication and keep fighting. I am so thankful to everyone who supported my story and to Big Ticket for giving me this opportunity,” exclaimed Jimenez.