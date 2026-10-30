After daughter’s cancer battle, Iranian mother in Sharjah wins Dh100,000 in Big Ticket to help rebuild her future

The prize will help her daughter return to education after years of cancer treatment
Dubai: A mother’s wish to give her daughter a fresh start has received a boost after she won Dh100,000 in Big Ticket’s “Dear Big Ticket” campaign.
Ferial Gharghani, a 54-year-old Iranian homemaker who has been living in Sharjah for the past 36 years, has been among the final six winners of Season 4 of the campaign.
Gharghani’s win has been an opportunity to help her daughter, Elnaz, pursue the education and future she had to put on hold during her battle with cancer.
Elnaz has spent several important years undergoing cancer treatment, during which her education and future plans had to take a back seat.
Over the past year, she has started working and gradually moving forward with her life. Seeing her daughter take these steps has brought Gharghani happiness and renewed hope for the future.
However, one wish has remained close to her heart, helping Elnaz return to education and giving her the opportunity to achieve the dreams she had put aside.
“My daughter has been through so much and all I’ve ever wanted is for her to have the opportunities she missed out on. Seeing her working and moving forward with her life has made me so happy, but I also want her to have the chance to continue her education and achieve her dreams,” shared Gharghani.
Gharghani has mentioned that she was overwhelmed with happiness when she learned she had won, particularly because of what the prize could mean for her daughter.
The family has planned to start exploring educational opportunities for Elnaz once she receives the prize money.
“I was extremely happy when I heard the news, not just for myself, but for my daughter. This win means we can finally start planning for the future she had to put on hold. As a mother, there is nothing more I could wish for than to see her happy and building a life for herself,” said Gharghani.
Gharghani has been one of six winners selected at the conclusion of Season 4 of Dear Big Ticket, with each receiving Dh100,000.
The campaign has brought together diverse people, with weeks of public voting and community support helping determine the final winners.
Through the campaign, Big Ticket has highlighted personal stories centred on family, hope, and aspirations, with each prize intended to help winners take a step towards fulfilling their wishes.